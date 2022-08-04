Crocs Inc. (CROX) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) will release its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday, August 4th. Quarterly sales are expected to exceed $920 million, but investors should keep an eye on a few important factors.

CROX’s second-quarter sales are expected to increase by 43-49 percent, although the recent acquisition of Heydude will contribute significantly to this increase. As a result, the indication of organic growth (excluding acquisitions), which should be between 17-20 percent, will be far more helpful for investors. If the firm fails to meet this metric, it will be able to discuss a drop in demand.

The firm sells daily clogs that are popular both at home and at work, such as among medical professionals. The latter is a significant driving factor behind sales and may assure sustained sales even during a crisis.

Furthermore, the cost of products sold is a crucial indication. Analyzing this data can assist in determining how Crocs Inc. (CROX) is affected by inflation: has the firm avoided a significant increase in costs?

It is worth noting that Crocs Inc. (CROX) shares increased by more than 24 percent in the week preceding the release of the second-quarter report. Over the last month, growth has topped 50%. The company did not provide any news, but some factors could back up the prices. CROX, in particular, has won yet another case alleging counterfeiting of its shoes.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) will get around $6 million in compensation from the two corporations. This is money in terms of yearly income, but the precedent is significant in this case since CROX has sued 19 other shoe manufacturers for stealing its design.

CROX stock gained 26.19 percent in the last week and 43.80 percent in the previous month. During the previous quarter, this company’s stock climbed 9.85 percent. The stock has been down -25.35 percent in the previous six months, with a full-year loss of -43.56 percent. At the time of writing, the year-to-date (YTD) price performance of this stock was -39.65 percent.