Time For A Reality Check: Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Stock

Shares of media business Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) traded at $27.85 on June 23 and are currently trading 78 percent below their 52-week high. As a result, nothing has changed about prices since the end of March, although there are several factors to consider.

Following the most extreme stage of the COVID-19 crisis, the era of rapid development in the Bilibili audience is still ongoing. The number of monthly active users climbed by 31% year over year in the first quarter of 2022 and reached a new high of 294 million.

Additionally, consumers utilize Bilibili services for longer, averaging 95 minutes daily as opposed to 82 minutes in the preceding quarter. The new covid limits in China, which are now being loosened, might, nevertheless, be one of the driving forces behind this positive dynamic. The percentage of paying customers increased to a record 9.3 percent, which was a positive development. The efforts made by Bilibili to increase monetization are probably paying off.

The stock of cash and equivalents fell by 5.5 billion yuan to 24.7 billion yuan (about $3.9 billion) in the first quarter as Bilibili continued to spend a lot of money. Revenue increased by 30% year over year, although this year’s growth rate was lower than the previous year’s and was below Wall Street’s projections.

As Bilibili boosted investment in company expansion, operating loss quadrupled. The firm seems to be spending a lot to maintain growth.

As a result, Bilibili’s Q2 and Q3 earnings could not be as strong as some investors anticipate. However, Bilibili still has room for expansion. As a result, advertising income increased by 46% year over year in the most recent quarter, indicating that advertisers are becoming more interested in Bilibili’s media resources. Revenue from online sales increased by 16 percent as a result of more vendors joining the Bilibili platform.