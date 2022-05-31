Investors Should Take Note of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), the largest American online retailer, is under pressure from inflation and growing transportation and supply chain expenses, as do many of its peers. Excess storage space is another disadvantage for Amazon.

To fulfill the increased demand from online buyers in the early stages of the epidemic, the e-commerce behemoth has committed tens of billions of dollars to the construction of warehouses and distribution hubs. However, with e-commerce sales decreasing as customers return to traditional retail locations, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) now has an excess of storage space.

The firm is aware of the present issue and is trying to improve warehouse utilization. Furthermore, management anticipates that once sales rebound, warehouses will once again be in demand.

Against this backdrop, AMZN also faces growing costs and falling earnings. Amazon’s earnings have fallen, as have those of other retailers, as a result of supply chain problems and increased energy prices. Inflation, according to the firm, will push buyers to cut back on spending, including skipping online purchases.

However, the forecast for American spending is mainly favorable. According to a study released on Thursday, May 26 by the US Department of Commerce, consumer expenses grew by 3.1 percent in the first quarter. This is a higher estimate than the prior one of 2.7 percent.

This estimate elicited a strong response from investors, which helped Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)’s pricing last week. A convincing strategy to minimize expenses and return to profitability by the Internet shop was also a motivator.

The stock has a year-to-date return of -30.93 percent. Its seven-day performance, on the other hand, is 7.02%. The stock’s price index has declined -20.37 percent in the last month, and it has dropped -25.02% in the last three months. Its six-month performance was -34.29 percent, while its 52-week performance was -28.55%.