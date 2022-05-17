Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) Becomes Attractive Again

Eli Lilly & Company (NYSE: LLY) has won clearance to market tirzepatide, a medicine that has the potential to change diabetes treatment. On May 17, LLY stock rose 2.66 percent to $299.38 in trading.

Experts from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agreed that tirzepatide is sufficiently effective and safe for therapeutic usage based on the findings of the third phase of clinical research. The medicine reduced blood sugar levels more effectively than currently available medications.

Eli Lilly gained authorization to commercialize tirzepatide as an addition to a healthy diet and physical activity program for persons with type 2 diabetes as a consequence. The medicine will be offered in the United States in the coming weeks under the brand name Mounjaro.

Tirzepatide is a medicine that has to be injected into the thigh, shoulder, or belly, but one injection each week is enough for it to work. It works by activating metabolic hormone receptors, which reduce blood glucose levels.

Importantly, tirzepatide produced an extremely useful “extra” outcome. In the third phase of clinical trials, patients using the medication dropped 5-11 kg each course of therapy. This indicates tirzepatide has the potential to be used in innovative ways.

Eli Lilly might start working on clinical trials of tirzepatide as an obesity treatment as soon as feasible. If effective, the economic potential for such medicine is immense, as many people would choose to lose 10 kg with a few injections over more painful surgical treatments.

LLY stock rose 3.51 percent in the last week and fell -0.82 percent in the previous month. During the previous quarter, this company’s stock increased by 27.56 percent. The stock has gained 15.30 percent in the previous six months, for a total gain of 53.11 percent for the year. This stock’s year-to-date (YTD) price performance is presently positive at 8.38 percent as of this writing.