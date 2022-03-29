ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Stock in Decline after a Massive Monday, Here’s Why – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  Market Activity   »  ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Stock in Decli...

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO) Stock in Decline after a Massive Monday, Here’s Why

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (THMO), a company involved in the development of automated technologies for cell-based therapies, soared 19.48% in Monday’s regular trading session and closed the day at $0.76. In the premarket session, THMO stock has slid 6.81%, owing to the profit-taking factor, and as a result, was trading at $0.71 when last checked. The gigantic increase in the stock price was attributable to the announcement of financial results.

FY 2021 Financial Results

On Monday, THMO announced the results for FY 2021 which came to an end on 31st December 2021. The net revenue for the year was $9.3 million versus $9.7 million generated during the previous fiscal. The gross profit for the year was $3.5 million against $1.3 million for fiscal 2020. For the fiscal year 2021, a comprehensive loss attributable to the shareholders was $11.4 million (or a loss per share of $0.96) compared to the $16.3 million in net loss (or $2.60 per share) the company suffered during fiscal 2020.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse
According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.
Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter

Sponsored

Corporate Update

THMO also provided a corporate strategic update. It entered into License and Technology Access Agreement with Boyalife Genomics Tianjin Ltd. Under the terms, ThermoGenesis agreed to pay Boyalife Genomics a running royalty of 7.5% over its annual net sales of the products that are covered by one or more U.S. patents granted by Boyalife and a 5% royalty over other products.

Comments from THMO CEO

Chris Xu, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of THMO, commented that there is a serious need to bring the cell related to market, owing to a sheer volume of ongoing clinical trials which are taking place in the said field. The company remains optimistic about the prospects it is looking out for the fiscal year 2022.

What’s Coming Up for THMO?

Looking ahead, analysts are of the view that despite being in a falling trend, the short term signals are pointing in a positive direction for THMO stock. Hence, the stock holds a buying opportunity for investors at the current level.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free
Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2022 © All rights Reserved.