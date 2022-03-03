Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) Stock Rising Briskly in Premarket, Here’s Why

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR), a technology development and manufacturing company, has ascended 10.72% in the premarket trading session. Consequently, the stock was trading at $0.63 when last checked. During Wednesday’s regular trading session, the stock gained an increase of 3.64% and closed the day at $0.57. The surge in aftermarket came as the company, in collaboration with Tivo, announced the advanced OTT.

BDR and Tivo Launched NXG Cryptolink™

On Wednesday, BDR and Tivo, a company that brings forth entertainment, announced the launch of the new Blonder Tongue NXG Cryptolink™ for TiVo Managed IPTV Service. The IPTV Service is an OTT Bulk IPTV Video Redistribution Technology that aids in the growth of SMEs as well as the deployment of cloud-based IPTV video services along with hospitality services. The solution could simplify and streamline the OTT to linear broadcast conversion.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter Sponsored

Introduction of IP Video Encoders

On 28th February, BDR announced that it was introducing the next generation of IP video encoders, by the name of Drake PEG 2+. The technology expands on the Drake PEG PLUS product line and is an advanced two-channel video encoder that focuses on the Public, Education, and Government market segments.

Introduction of Clearview HD2X QAM IP

On the 10th of February, BDR announced that it was introducing the Clearview HD2X QAM IP. The product is its first Adaptive Bit-Rate encoder having the advanced capabilities to support OTT video streaming, local-origination, Cloud video ingest applications, and SRT-based backhaul of content. Clearview HD2X accepts the 2 input channels in either of the SD, HD, or UHD formats.

What’s Ahead for BDR?

Looking forward, analysts are of the view that BDR stock holds several positive signals at the moment, hence, it is expected to perform tremendously in the upcoming period. So, the stock holds an excellent buying opportunity currently.