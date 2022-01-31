AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (AGRI) Stock Soaring in Aftermarket, Here’s the Reason

AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (AGRI), an agriculture-focused technology company, has surged 8.14% in aftermarket trading session and consequently is trading at $1.31 at the time of the writing. During Friday’s regular trading session, the stock gained an increase of 3.98% and closed the day at $1.21. The increase could be attributed to the announcement regarding the company’s presentation at a conference.

Participation in Investor Conference

On 28th January, it was announced that The Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference would take place from February 8th to February 11th 2022. 36 different SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will present at the conference via the virtual webcast to a global investor audience. Among the companies is also included AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI). As soon as the announcement came, the company’s stock came on investors’ radar and is on a rise since then.

Appointment of Director Marketing and Communications

On 25th January, AGRI announced the appointment of Denise Sabet as the Director of Marketing & Communications. The company said that Ms. Sabet will focus on leading the global marketing and communications efforts as the company continues to grow its market reach hence, driving the Company’s integrated model and building the corporate portfolio of brands across multiple verticals.

AGRI Provided Update

On 11th January, AGRI provided the update regarding its planned acquisition of a leading AgTech European consultancy. The company said that as per the previous announcement, it had entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire the AgTech consultancy in October 2021. The acquisition was subject to the completion of due diligence and entry into a definitive purchase agreement. The company reported that it has completed its due diligence, conducted by a Dutch Law Firm and an international accounting firm.

Future Outlook for AGRI

During the last three months, AGRI stock has tumbled by more than 60%. Looking ahead, analysts believe that the stock holds several negative signals at the moment and is within a very wide fallings trend. Hence, it is expected to perform weakly during the next couple of weeks.