What Motivated CETY Stock To Climb 9%? – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  Featured   »  What Motivated CETY Stock To Climb 9%?...

What Motivated CETY Stock To Climb 9%?

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (OTC:CETY) surged up 8.87% to $0.0221 at the yesterdays close. The volume of CETY stock traded on the day was 2.37M in contrast with its Average Weekly volume of 1.70M. CETY stock leapt following an equity offering.

What CETY has offered?

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Settled in Costa Mesa, California, Clean Energy Technologies is a low carbon energy organization which conveys power from hotness and biomass with zero emanation and minimal expense. CETY plans, delivers, and markets clean energy items and arrangements zeroed in on energy effectiveness and environmentally friendly power. CETY’s chief item is the Clean Cycle attractive bearing hotness recuperation generator, presented by CETY’s auxiliary Clean Energy HRS, or Heat Recovery Solutions.

The Clean Cycle framework catches squander heat from an assortment of sources and transforms it into power that can be utilized or sold back to the lattice. CETY’s demonstrated, solid innovation permits city, business, and modern clients with heat sources, for example, from biomass, modern cycles, or energy creation, to support their general energy productivity with no extra fuel, no toxins, and minimal continuous upkeep.

Clean Energy yesterday declared that it has raised $650,000 from the offer of a convertible promissory note, developing June 21, 2022, with a proper change fix cost of $0.06 per offer, and interest of 2% interest each year.

CETY hopes to use a piece of the assets to keep making monetary record upgrades and the rest of help the development of its arrangement of biomass arrangements, squander heat recuperation items, and a designing plan administration which is relied upon to keep on further developing deals one year from now. CETY starts 2022 with a few tasks and openings not too far off and is building an establishment for quick expected development in 2022.

The new venture shows CETY’s capacity to get to capital based on sensible conditions which is a basic part of its development procedure. This extra capital will cultivate extension of CETY into biomass, heat recuperation arrangements, and designing administrations, which will bring about certain outcomes in 2022. The estimation of the speculation additionally exhibits that CETY is undervalued at current market price and its new financial backers’ confidence in CETY’s forceful designs for development and benefit in 2022.

CETY’s petroleum gas endeavors:

Clean Energy Technologies (CETY) as of late started a joint venture with Shenzhen Gas with plans to procure benefit creating civil flammable gas service organizations in China, which is relied upon to drive huge development to CETY’s top line and primary concern. The new pursuit follows CETY’s as of late reported procurement of Leading Wave Limited, holding organization of Jiangsu Huanya Jieneng New Energy Co., presently a completely possessed auxiliary. The joint endeavor is relied upon to contribute roughly USD 12 million in overall gain yearly to CETY by 2024, with the Company claiming a 49% stake in the joint endeavor.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Posts

The Stocks Telegraph team brings you a beginner's guide to the metaverse. In this video, we have explained in detail that what is metaverse, and how does it work. Metaverse has emerged as a global phenomenon since the social media giant Facebook Inc. announced to change its name to Meta Platform. What is metaverse, and why it has taken over the tech world in recent times? With metaverse buzzing in the tech world, a beginner’s guide to metaverse is what you guys need. We will be going through the core of metaverse and how it will change our lives in the future. Is it just about VR glasses and playing games? Is it completely overhyped already? And what is the future of meta? ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:19 - Lets Delve Deep Into Metaverse 2:43 - How Metaverse Will Change Our Lifes 4:38 - Metaverse On Blockchain Sapphire 6:01 - Future of Metaverse 7:57 - Investing In Metaverse ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Metaverse, #MetaverseNFTs, #Blockchain
A Beginner's Guide To The Metaverse | What is Metaverse And How Dose It Works?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_w8xWYif-U3I
In this video, we bring you the five best REIT stocks to buy before 2021 ends. Dividend REIT stocks are getting increasingly popular because they are a good source of passive income. Investing in REIT stocks is a place made in the heavens. We at Stocks Telegraph try to bring you our analysis with top research, but the market factors can influence. REITs can offer you some juicy dividends as well as an impressive passive income source. For this reason, we know REITs for their dividends. 2022 is expected to see improvement in commercial real estate markets as the economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. REITs were the third best performing sector in the market during 2021. To make money on your real estate investments in 2022, you need to know which REIT stocks to buy. We bring you the five best REIT stocks to watch for in 2022. If we look into the long term, Industrial real estate has been a top performer among commercial real estate over the past decade. It’s hard to argue that investing in real estate is one of the best ways to put your money to work for you. So, naturally, finding the top REITs to buy will help your portfolio to perform well in 2022 and beyond. The stocks included in this video are Crown Castle International (CCI Stock), Corporate Office Properties (OFC Stock), CareTrust REIT (CTRE Stock), Medical Properties Trust (MPW Stock), and Apartment Income REIT (AIRC Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:11 - Crown Castle International (CCI Stock) 2:51 - Corporate Office Properties (OFC Stock) 5:13 - CareTrust REIT (CTRE Stock) 6:58 - Medical Properties Trust (MPW Stock) 8:47 - Apartment Income REIT (AIRC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Crown Castle International: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CCI/ Corporate Office Properties: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/OFC/ CareTrust REIT: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CTRE/ Medical Properties Trust: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MPW/ Apartment Income REIT: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AIRC/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PassiveIncome, #DividendStocks, #REITStocks
Five Best REIT Stocks To Buy Before 2021 Ends | Dividend REIT Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ssHlV336rn8
In this video, the Stocks Telegraph team has brought you the complete guide about the Fundamental analysis of stocks. We have explained in detail how to do a fundamental analysis of the stock for beginners. This is part 6 of our series “Stocks market for dummies”. Fundamental analysis is about covering of the broader range of a company’s activities and ultimately evaluating results from the financial data. We have explained the concept of fundamental analysis of a stock and what a beginner needs to know about fundamental analysis. If you’re looking for a long-term investment, we have tried to cover the essential aspects of how to do fundamental analysis and what to make of it while investing in a stock. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 0:28 - What to know about fundamental analysis of stock? 1:11 - Difference Between Fundamental and Technical Analysis 2:10 - How To Do Fundamental Analysis of Stocks 3:47 - How to Determine The Price of Stock? 6:11 - Basic Risk Metrics Before Investing In Stock ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #FundamentalAnalysis, #TechnicalAnalysis, #Stocks
How To Do Fundamental Analysis Of Stock For Beginners?| Stock Market For Dummies Part 6
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_Df5zxt6sI_I
Load More... Subscribe

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free
Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2021 © All rights Reserved.