Should you Buy or Sell Bentley Systems (BSY)?

Bentley Systems (BSY) has announced it gained support from NVIDIA (NVDA). Bentley’s addressable market will significantly expand as a result.

BSY stock closed at $49.98 on Monday’s last trading session with a gain of 0.22%. The company’s shares traded between $49.01 and $50.09. BSY traded 0.72 million shares. Last week, BSY shares gained 3.89%, and in the last month, they have gained 6.73%. The company currently pays a dividend yield of 0.24%. Besides, its price to earnings ratio is 109.85, and its price to book is 42.36.

Bentley Systems (BSY) will run large-scale industrial and infrastructure simulations with the NVIDIA Omniverse solution in real-time while providing a photorealistic virtual environment. As a result of integration, Bentley’s geographic information systems will create the most trustworthy copies of real objects using an aerial photogrammetry system. An Intelligent Geographic Information System (GIS) can monitor construction projects, infrastructure, and distributed structures on a three-dimensional map.

On Bentley’s cloud platform, known as iTwin, new features will be available. The platform is widely used in engineering and development by companies and developers for visualization and design. Increasingly, tools like these are in demand due in part to an increase in the number of engineers unable to provide older, less reliable technologies.

Digital transformation is expected to have a positive impact on Bentley Systems (BSY) business. GIS is used across many activities, from city planning and smart city infrastructure management to military operations planning and building management. Even though the competition remains a threat, Bentley stands out from the crowd with its heritage and reputation.