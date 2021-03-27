Is Zoom A Good Stock To Buy? Tech Investment In 2021

Zoom is a web-based, laptop, and mobile conferencing tool. When a physical meeting is not feasible, such as when operating remotely, Zoom allows users to digitally communicate with contacts. Zoom is more than just video conferencing software; it also helps users to record meetings, share screens, and make annotations. As a result of this versatility, you’ll be able to collaborate easily on job or school tasks.

New technology platforms like Stash, Acorns and Robinhood make stock buying and selling very easy. In the current world scenario these platforms have evolved a lot. A Lot of young and tech loving investors have started using these platforms for their daily buying and selling of shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

How does zoom make its money?

Zoom’s business model is focused on charging companies a monthly subscription fee for the company’s various goods. Furthermore, Zoom benefits from the marketing of hardware goods. Zoom, founded in 2011 by a former Cisco executive, was an immediate success due to its superior product.

Is Zoom really free?

Zoom provides a free Basic Plan that includes unlimited meetings. There is no trial period for Zoom; you can use it for as long as you want. Each meeting with three or more total participants is limited to 40 minutes under your Basic schedule.

Why is zoom so popular?

Zoom’s business model is focused on charging companies a monthly subscription fee for the company’s various goods. Furthermore, Zoom benefits from the marketing of hardware goods. Zoom, founded in 2011 by a former Cisco executive, was an immediate success due to its superior product.

The app’s biggest selling point, at least in the eyes of the general public, is that it allows users to conduct free 40-minute conference calls with up to 100 participants. It’s simple to use — no login is needed to attend a meeting — and the gui is fairly intuitive. However, the same characteristics put people in danger.

Is ZM a decent stock to buy right now, according to hedge funds?

At the end of Q4, 59 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey we’re bullish on this stock, up 5% from the previous quarter. In contrast, a year ago, 28 hedge funds owned shares or bullish call options in ZM. With hedgies’ opinion swaying, a few prominent hedge fund managers have increased their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Hillhouse Capital Management was the largest shareholder in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) as of the end of December, with a stake worth $1005.6 million. Hillhouse Capital Management was followed by Coatue Management, which amassed a $848.5 million interest. Renaissance Technologies, Tiger Global Management LLC, and Two Sigma Advisors were all big fans of the portfolio, with Renaissance Technologies being one of the company’s biggest hedge fund investors.

Hillhouse Capital Management allocated the most weight to Zoom stock, about 8% of its 13F portfolio, in terms of portfolio weights assigned to each position.

First Growth Capital Management is also a major fan of ZM stock, allocating 7.2 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to the fund. During the fourth quarter, no hedge funds added to their existing positions in the portfolio.

Is Zoom A Good StockTo Buy?

As you can see, there were an average of 41.7 hedge funds with bullish positions in these stocks, with an average investment of $2632 million. In the case of Zoom stock, the amount was $6002 million. The most common stock in this table is General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), on the other hand, is the least common, with just 23 bullish hedge fund positions.

Hedge fund interest in Zoom Stock is above average, despite the fact that it is not the most common stock in the group. ZM stock has a 77.1 overall hedge fund sentiment ranking. Stocks with a higher number of hedge fund positions, both in comparison to other stocks and in comparison to their historical range, have a higher sentiment ranking. Investors are keen to buy zoom video communication (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock as it shows steady growth in their number of paid subscribers that are increasing in every quarter.