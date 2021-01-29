AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Claims Its COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe For People 65 And Older

After the German government recommended its administration to people aged 18 to 64 years of age only, AstraZeneca plc (AZN) defended its vaccine’s effectiveness against the new coronavirus in the elderly.

A spokesman for the British-Swedish group AstraZeneca plc (AZN) explained that the newest analysis “supports this hypothesis” of vaccine effectiveness for those over 65, pending a decision by the European Medicines Agency “which is expected to come on Friday.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, who expressed approval for the vaccination for the elderly, stressed that the British Authority for Health Products recognized the vaccine to be effective and of “high grade”.

Moreover, AstraZeneca plc (AZN) is ready to release the contract signed with the European Union to deliver vaccines against COVID-19. According to the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine, they plan to present the proposals they made to them to the European Commission on Friday.

According to a source in the paper, although AstraZeneca will not deliver the 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the volumes will be far higher than the previously reported 31 million doses.

AstraZeneca plc (AZN) was recently at the centre of controversy between European government capitals and the pharmaceutical company when it was revealed that the company would not meet its targets for vaccine delivery as promised.