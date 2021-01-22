What to Expect When Intel Corporation (INTC) Reports Quarterly Earnings

Although Intel Corporation (INTC) released its fourth-quarter results before the end of the trading session, its stock price surged in the last minutes of trading. The stock closed 6.5% higher at $62.46, with the company announcing sales during the holidays and an outlook for the first 62.46.

Their net profit was ($5.86 billion) or $0.42 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to ($6.61 billion) or $0.58 per share during the same period last year. The adjusted earnings per share for Intel during the period were $1.52, the same as in the previous year.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

With analysts surveyed by FactSet forecasting earnings per share of $1.11 billion with total revenue of $19.98 billion, revenue fell from $20.21 billion in the same quarter of last year. Intel expects earnings per share of $1.10 on revenue of $17 billion.

Intel Corporation (INTC) revenue fell 16% to $6.1 billion in the data centre division, while analysts were expecting $5.48 billion. Intel’s largest and most traditional business, PCs saw a 9% increase to $10.9 billion. The forecast for Intel’s first-quarter 2021 revenue and earnings are $17.5 billion and $1.10 a share, respectively. Revenue of $16.08 billion is expected, with analysts expecting earnings per share of 93 cents.

Pat Gelsinger, a longtime executive team member, was announced last week as the new CEO of Intel Corporation (INTC). He replaces Bob Swan, who is the company’s current CEO.