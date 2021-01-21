Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) up to the challenge?

Because of COVID-19’s outbreak, we have adopted a drastically different lifestyle. One beneficiary of social restrictions is Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), a home fitness equipment and content maker. Sales increased, and PTON stock grew thanks to the closed gyms. Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) are up 2.68% year-to-date and moved 3.76% or $5.65 higher in the last trading session. The stock’s trailing 12-month performance is close to 386.84% higher. Currently, the stock is up 2.68% YTD and 17.13% over the trailing 3-month period. Its performance for a week went down by -0.16%, and for a month, it went up by 13.88%.

A considerable amount of competition for Peloton Interactive comes from home fitness equipment, workout, and sports content. For example, NordicTrack offers its exercise bike, and sportswear company LululemonAthletica has launched the Mirror function, which offers training video tutorials. In this competitive struggle, how strong is Peloton Interactive?

Peloton Interactive (PTON) dominates the home workout market. As one of the first industries, the company still offers one of the best simulators and content subscriptions. However, due to competition from similar products, Peloton Interactive had to lower its main exercise bike price from $2,245 to $1,895, thus making it less expensive than the competing product from NordicTrack. The emergence of Mirror is challenging Peloton Interactive to produce better and more unique content. This company is already prepared to spend additional resources to attract well-known fitness trainers to its workouts.

The strength of Peloton Interactive stems from the power of its brand. One of the highest net promotional scores of any company globally, which is 94, earned by Peloton Interactive. The loyalty of Peloton Interactive’s customer base is a sign of the strength of the brand.

Therefore, Peloton Interactive (PTON) is experiencing a less favorable competitive environment. Despite this fact, the company has certain advantages, including a loyal audience, in-demand content, and quality simulators. The company also has funds available to invest in new developments. Therefore, it is one of the strongest players in the industry.