NCR Keep Increasing Its Footprints In The Retail Sector

A supplier of payment equipment and systems, NCR Corporation (NCR) will offer the next generation solutions to the Big Y retail network.

In order to merge its supermarket and convenience stores into a single customer service network, Retailer Big Y has selected NCR Emerald’s revolutionary technologies, produced by NCR Corporation.

A core component of the next-generation retail store architecture is the NCR Emerald approach. It gives retailers the ability, with reduced expense and time, to simplify the running of stores and introduce potential technologies. In particular, the introduction of the modular NCR platform would allow Big Y to optimize customer service and respond rapidly to evolving consumer needs. Both POS-tills in Big Y will operate on the NCR network, linking the whole store from the food and pharmacy departments to self-service tills. The approach requires payment collection, administration of the loyalty scheme, and oversight of merchandising. In addition, Big Y will be able to offer a consistent, high quality of customer support in the physical store and online with the help of NCR Corporation solutions.

NCR is interested in a lucrative business: it manufactures high-tech ATMs, POS terminals, and online transaction applications. NCR currently has a good role in the global market and has for many years been a leader in the ATM sector. NCR competes successfully with such giants as IBM, HP and Diebold Corp.

NCR has changed its corporate model in recent years and strengthened its financial performance. In particular, the company turned to the selling of premium packages, providing continuous and stable sales. The Vision SaaS self-service system management solution, launched around a year ago, is also driving NCR’s growth. It offers the ability to operate ATMs and other terminals for banks and other financial institutions, while offering increased transparency and more flexible setup.

On Tuesday, NCR Corporation (NCR) was up +2.65% to $37.22.