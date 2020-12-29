U.S. Indices: Rally Continued On Monday After Christmas Holiday

U.S. financial markets marked the introduction of all three main indices to fresh historical peaks on Monday 28 December, the first day of trade after Christmas. Fears that federal departments will be left without Tuesday’s financing and that Americans will be left without subsidies have persisted in the background, after President Donald Trump signed the budget for the next fiscal year late on Sunday.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average contributed 0.68 percent to 30,403.97 points at the end of the day, the broad-market Standard & Poor’s 500 index improved 0.87 percent to 3,735.36 points, and the Nasdaq high-tech index finished the day up 0.74 percent and stopped at 12,899.42 points.

As airlines are projected to earn $15 billion in additional aid as part of state funding, airline shares have gained considerably. American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) rose by +2.55% to $16.06, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) by +1.53% to $43.92 and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) was surged by +1.06% to $40.15.

Shares of supermarket stores, travel agencies and cruise operators were the growth leaders on Monday. TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) was which jumped by +4.65% to $27.21, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) with +3.86% to $25.53 and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) which surged +3.16% to $72.89 were among Monday’s growth champions. But in the S&P500, shares of retailer Macy’s, Inc. (M) which rose by +8.47% to $11.66 and fashion salon chain Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) which was up +5.11% to $278.17 on the day were among the stock which jumped most.

In technology sector shares, revaluation also took place: DXC Technology Company’s (DXC) shares leapt by +5.07 percent to $24.06, Facebook, Inc. (FB) became 3.59 percent more valuable to $277, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) grew by +3.51 percent to $3283.96. Apple shares that are part of the U.S. Global rose to new high values adding +3.58 percent to settle at $136.69.

On this backdrop, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) was one of the stocks which lost most on the day. The stock’s price fell by -6.34% percent to $351.39 as vaccine would encourage individuals to return to live contact and decrease the number of video conference participants.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), Rollins, Inc. (ROL), The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) and Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) are the other stock which lost their values in Monday trading. Whirlpool was down -4.15% to $185.19, Rollins fell -3.1% to $38.81, The Williams declined by -2.89% to $20.14 while Fortune Brands decreased -3% to settle at $86.4.