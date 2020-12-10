U.S. Job Openings Rose In October, Canada Also Approved Covid Vaccine

On Wednesday, job openings on the macro-economic front in the U.S. stood at 6.652 million in October, compared to 6.3 million by consensus. The reading of the previous month has been updated to 6.494 million; the U.S. JOLTS’s Department of Labor study reveals. Wholesale inventories for October also rose 1.1 percent month over month compared to a revised rise of 0.9 percent in September and against a consensus 0.9 percent for the same.

On the vaccine front on Wednesday, Canada declared it had approved the Pfizer/BioNTech alliance vaccine, becoming the third country to give the go-ahead after the United Kingdom and Bahrain. Until formal approval is expected in the coming days, the U.S. FDA is scheduled to convene its advisory committee on Thursday, which is expected to give an opinion in favor of an emergency marketing.

An optimistic expert report was released by the FDA on Tuesday, estimating that the vaccine was highly successful, supporting the 95% threshold announced by biotech firms, and not posing a safety risk that could prevent its approval. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), for its part, is scheduled to vote on this vaccine before the end of December.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) -7.81 percent to $156.59. The U.S. firm is collaborating with Roche, whose antibody tests will use its COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trials. Test of the Swiss community, which obtained an emergency use permit from the U.S. In November, the Food and Drug Administration was able to provide objective proof of the existence and levels of antibody production in response to the Moderna vaccine. In advanced trials of more than 30,000 participants, the messenger RNA specialist, a molecule that helps the human body to manufacture viral proteins that cause an immune response, has already demonstrated the 94 percent effectiveness of its candidate in the prevention of COVID-19.