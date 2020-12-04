U.S. Indices Remained In Green On Thursday, Mass Vaccination In New York To Start On December 15

On Thursday December 3, in the hope of progress in negotiations on a new stimulus package, the key U.S indices showed positive dynamics. Safe haven assets also came up with positive traits on the day with gold and US Treasury bonds added more to their values.

The larger Standard & Poor’s 500 index was stable at -0.06 percent to 3,666.72 points, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.29 percent to 29,969.52 points, while the NASDAQ Composite index of high-tech industries was up 0.23 percent at 12,377.18 points.

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

WTI light crude futures rose 0.8 percent to $45.64 per barrel. Gold prices have increased by 0.6% and settled at $1841.10 per troy ounce on the day. Meanwhile, the EUR/USD currency pair has added 0.20 percent and is at 1.2148 while Dollar Index dropped by 0.5 percent to 90.67 points.

The dollar has been at lows for 2.5 years against the backdrop of uncertain trade in Europe, helping U.S. export companies such as Ralph Lauren (+8.70 percent), Boeing (+5.96 percent), Mohawk Industries (+6.03 percent) to show better dynamics than the broad market index.

With regard to the recent data released on the day, the number of initial applicants for unemployment benefits dropped to 712,000 over the past week, although it was projected to decrease to 775,000. But, due to lockdown measures and a lack of financial support, the number of applications for benefits remains higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In November, the non-manufacturing activity index fell to 55.9 points, with analysts predicting 56 points. In the last 6 months, the index has reached its lowest level, but remains above 50 points, indicating an increase in activity in the service sector.

In the meantime the mayor of New York said the city had received sufficient vaccines to begin the first phase of the population’s mass vaccination, scheduled for 15 December.