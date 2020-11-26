Brazil ends Boeing 737 MAX ban, after EASA and FAA approval

European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) set up the conditions and regulations on Tuesday for grounded Boeing 737 MAX to back into the service. The new conditions include training and updating MCAS software implicated in the crashes.

Following the footsteps of EASA, Brazil’s top regulator Gol said that they are implementing the required measures to resume theBoeing 737 MAX flights by the end of the year

The regulator was waiting for EASA decision for a long time before implementing their measures as U.S aviation leadership has been tested hard due to Boeing 737 MAX fatal crashes.

José Roberto Honorato who is NAC superintendent of airworthiness said that the Brazilian regulator will follow U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) conditions for bringing the MAX back to service and downplayed differences between regulators.

EASA also issued one temporary restriction on autopilot use, unlike the FAA and also differed from the FAA in saying pilots could stop a “stick shaker” alarm from vibrating if it went off accidentally, halting a distraction thought to have added to the problems of the two crews in handling the fatal flights.

José Roberto Honorato said that such differences can be fatal especially in a complex aircraft project like the 737 MAX and they don’t want any confusion between regulations set by FAA and EASA.

EASA is composed of 27 European Union countries plus other four nations including Norway which has 92 of the aircraft on order. China which is the largest market for the jet and the first to ban it in March 2019, has not decided yet to lift the ban. Canada is expected to lift the ban soon while U.S flights will resume on December 29, 2020.