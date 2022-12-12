Investing Research reports: Credit Suisse Group AG (CS), Netflix Inc (NFLX), New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

Upgrades and downgrades in analyst ratings can have a significant impact on stock prices. Even though these stocks may generate short-term earnings, analysts may downgrade them, culminating in negative results for investors.

Analysts classify stocks into three subcategories:

Analysts project a “BUY” recommendation for the stock, indicating a near-term beat on the market. “Buy” can also be described as Overweight or Outperform by analysts.

“Hold” ratings are recommended by analysts if they expect a stock’s performance to be similar to the overall market performance. An analyst recommends against buying or selling a stock with a Hold rating. The market performance or equal weight are also terms used by analysts to describe a hold.

Analysts give stocks a “Sell” rating when they predict they will lose value. Rather than assigning stocks a “Sell”, analysts prefer to give them a “Positive” or “Neutral” rating. A “sell” can also be indicated by the terms “underperform” and “underweight”.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 4.00 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. BofA Securities issued a stock update for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) on December 09, 2022, in which the firm assigned a “Buy” rating. JP Morgan on October 06, 2022, rated the stock as “Neutral,”. 10 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 9 of the 10 rates it as a Hold; 1 sees it as a buy, while 0 say it is overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -40.10%, while it is -16.03% below and -9.79% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 27.35 million against a 3-month average of 21.66M.

Looking at the support for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), a number of firms have released research notes about the stock. Wells Fargo stated their Overweight rating for the stock in a research note on December 09, 2022, with the firm’s price target at $300-$400. BofA Securities coverage for the Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock in a research note released on November 15, 2022, offered a Buy rating with a price target of $370. BofA Securities coverage for the Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock in a research note released on November 15, 2022, offered a Buy rating with a price target of $370. Pivotal Research Group was of a view on October 26, 2022, that the stock is Buy, while Daiwa Securities gave the stock Outperform rating on October 25, 2022, issuing a price target of $226- $330. JP Morgan on their part issued an Overweight rating on October 19, 2022.

On December 09, 2022, several analysts upgraded their positions on the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) stock and predicted its performance to their investors. The analysts at Stephens believe NYCB is still an Equal-weight and set the price target of $8.50. Another analyst that has an Equal-weight rating for NYCB is Morgan Stanley, which set a price target of $10. Wedbush resumed its Neutral position on the stock ($10) and Deutsche Bank also resumed its Hold position on the stock ($15 and $10).