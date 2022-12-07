What Caused The FAT Brands Stock To Rise In Extended Trades On Tuesday?

After announcing the opening of a new location, FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) shares increased 5.08% to $6.20 on Tuesday in after-hour trades.

Where has a new location for FAT Brands opened?

It was announced by FAT Brands (FAT) that the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express will open in Paris, France. The new facility, the first of 40 that will open across France over the next five years, kicks off the enormous expansion ambitions for the co-branded partnership in that nation. Additionally, the new eatery is the 200th Fatburger outlet overall.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

FAT Brands observes that both locals and visitors to Paris value real American brands like Fatburger that have remained loyal to their origins for seventy years. Another important turning point for Fatburger is its opening. Since purchasing the brand in 2003, FAT Brands has expanded Fatburger from 40 locations—mostly in California—to 200 locations—across 15 states and 14 countries.

The Fatburger chain has been renowned for its delectable, grilled-to-perfection, and cooked-to-order burgers since it originally launched in Los Angeles 70 years ago. A huge burger with everything on it, according to the restaurant’s founder Lovie Yancey, is a feast in itself. “Everything” at Fatburger goes beyond the standard lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles, and relish. Onion rings, bacon, eggs, chili, and other toppings can be added to burgers to make them more unique.

The Fatburger menu also offers Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, homemade onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes prepared with only genuine ice cream in addition to its renowned burgers. Buffalo’s Express offers superb bone-in and boneless chicken wings along with a variety of unique sauces as the ideal accompaniment to Fatburger. All of the wings at Buffalo’s Express come with celery, carrots, and your choice of blue cheese, ranch, or honey mustard dressing.

Other recent openings at FAT Brands:

The debut of a Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and Hot Dog on a Stick tri-branded establishment was also announced last week by FAT Brands (FAT). The restaurant, which is located in the Valley Village section of Los Angeles, offers a traditional all-American cuisine that includes goods like delicious hot dogs on sticks, cheese on sticks, fresh, all-natural chicken wings, and custom-built burgers.