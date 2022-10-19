Is This Why The Amesite (AMST) Stock Rose Extended Trading?

After-hours trading saw shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) climb 3.31% to $0.24, extending the regular session rally that saw shares gain 3.75% to close the day at $0.23.

What is AMST doing?

This week, Amesite (AMST) published a case study on their business partner, EWIE Group of Companies (EGC), outlining the accomplishments of their training and upskilling programs for close to 1,000 employees across ten nations.

EGC is a supplier organization that offers businesses in the automotive, aerospace, medical, agricultural, and energy sectors manufacturing, goods, and supply chain solutions.

At the moment, it oversees 243 facilities throughout the world and more than 3.25 million parts totaling millions of dollars in inventory.

All business process training at EGC is centered on Amesite, and their staff has supported ECG throughout the partnership.

EGC can swiftly and effectively acquire the skills necessary to satisfy the demands of its most demanding clients by utilizing AMST’s worldwide upskilling technology platform.

Due to its ability to quickly develop high-performance training and provide global learning programs, AMST solutions are essential for businesses.

In just 4 days, EGC’s skilled training staff members were able to onboard more than 50 courses thanks to their partnership with Amesite.

Employee scores were 91% versus a passing objective of 70% less than a quarter after the start of the program.

AMST’s two winnings:

The National Association for Business Resources has also given AMST two awards: Metro Detroit’s 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and Michigan’s 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness.

An independent research company evaluated Metro Detroit’s Best and Brightest Firms to Work For winning companies by comparing a number of important metrics to those of other nationally recognized winners. An examination developed and delivered by a top wellness systems company was used to rank the winning organizations in Michigan’s 2022 Best and Brightest in Wellness competition.

How is AMST changing things?

AMST management has hired advanced skilled, devoted employees who are dedicated to the company’s strong culture. Amesite (AMSTteam )’s has used fundamental principles to its relationship with Customers to help them be successful and grow learning as it has won new, larger contracts and put out enterprise-scale technological solutions.