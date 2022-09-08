Five Best Drone Stocks To Invest in 2022

In the current day and age, drones are proving themselves to be useful and popular in a variety of fields, which is why drone stocks are in such high demand. In many areas, drones play a vital role in many different aspects of life including military services, agriculture, surveillance, delivery, search and rescue, wildlife monitoring, healthcare, recreation, and even in some areas of military operations.

There’s no denying that drones are poised to make big changes to our societies in the coming years. Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), are also being looked into as possible precursors to manned missions to Mars and other parts of our solar system.

UAV is growing in use within fields such as military, commercial, government & law enforcement, and consumer applications. With such exciting developments, no wonder investors are flocking to the stocks of drone companies. In a June 2021 report, it is projected that the UAV Market is expected to reach $58.4 billion by 2026, at a growth rate of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Drone Stocks

Many people consider investing in drone stocks to be a no-brainer. And for good reason too! Especially when the market is about to rise above forty billion dollars in five years. But you should not invest in drone stocks without considering the best drone stocks we will share in this article. Buying drone stocks has its perks but has its fair share of risks too. Hence, you might wonder, how to know which stock will make you rich or which one will break your bank.

Best Drone Stocks

It may be overwhelming for you to catch up. So, we’ll try to make things easier for you. It may be easy to find the ‘ten best’ drone manufacturing companies online. However, it’s tricky to find the best investable drone stocks.

Due to the rapid growth of drones, it’s not surprising that they’re experiencing a spike in popularity. We are experiencing a major change in the way we operate in our world due to drone technology, and many investors are hoping to make money from this growing market. With the technology gaining traction worldwide, the best drone stocks are an excellent investment right now.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) stock gained 11.81% to close Wednesday’s session at $0.61. The stock volume remained 8.62 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.06 million shares within the past 50 days. UAVS shares have fallen by -82.61% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 5.23% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -30.28%, while over the past six months, it has shed -40.09%. Further, the company has a current market of $51.36 million and its outstanding shares stood at 81.66 million.

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC bought a fresh place in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS). The institutional investor bought 1.1 million shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 6/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which held on 6/30/2022, THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. bought approximately 734.6 thousand shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 6/30/2022, the institutional investor, SUSQUEHANNA FINANCIAL GROUP LLLP bought 230.5 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

The stock of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) gained 3.42% to complete the last trading session at $5.45. The price range of the company’s shares was between $5.19 and $5.50. It traded 1.88 million shares, which was below its daily average of 5.23 million shares over 100 days. JOBY’s shares have dropped by -1.09% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -14.84% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 2.58.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trus has reduced its position in Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) to 7,577,200 shares, mirroring a recent drop by 0.00%. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trus dumped 0.0 shares of Joby Aviation Inc. common stock bringing its total worth to about $41.98 million at the end of a recent close, SEC documents show. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trus isn’t the only investment manager who changed stakes and is followed by Vanguard Total Stock Market Index, which added 0.15 million shares to end up with 6,357,689 shares worth $35.22 million. iShares Russell 2000 ETF cut its holdings by 0.00% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter. It now holds a 0.91% position in Joby Aviation Inc. thanks to 5.55 million shares amounting to $30.72 million.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) stock closed last session at $129.48, increasing 2.67% or $3.37. Shares of the company fluctuated between $125.40 and $129.82 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 47.72 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 59.07 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 76.32 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -26.21%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 0.58%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -4.80%, and over the last three months, the stock has increased by 5.27%. The stock has returned -22.34% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.44.

Selipsky Adam, CEO of Amazon Web Services, of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), sold 500 shares of Amazon.com Inc. stock in an exchange that took place on Aug 31. The shares were sold at an average price of 128.58 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $64,291. As of the close of the Sale, the CEO of Amazon Web Services now directly holds 116,200 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $15045575.99. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO)

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) stock added 2.11% to finish the last trading session at $5.80. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.47 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 1.9 million shares. The shares of GoPro Inc. have advanced -4.13% in the last five days; however, they have lost -13.17% over the last month. The stock price has shed -14.96% over the last three months and has lost -40.94 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54. Additionally, it has a price-to-cash flow ratio of 5.49 and its price-to-sales ratio stands at 0.78.

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are behaving with this stock. GoPro Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 70.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent latest insider trade that took place on Aug 16 this organization’s EVP, CFO and COO sold 16,098 at the rate of 6.74, making the entire transaction hit $108,455 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 300,610. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 16 Company’s SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec sold 2,715 at a price of 6.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to $18218.0. This particular insider is now the holder of 201,044 in total.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

On Wednesday, shares in EHang Holdings Limited (EH)rise 1.98% to close the day at $6.19. The volume of shares traded was 0.32 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 361.74K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $6.005 and $6.42. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.80. EH’s stock has lost -9.10% of its value in the previous five sessions and -19.19% over the past month but has lost -58.51% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $7.55 is above the 200-day moving average of $11.69. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 36.01.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has a 20-day trading average of $6.97 and the current price is -78.80% off the 52-week high compared with a 2.65% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 6.37%, which decreases to 5.94% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 36.01 to suggest the stock is neutral.