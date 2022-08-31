5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy in 2022

TaaS or Transportation as a Service is one of the fastest growing sectors in the current market. It refers to the integration of multiple transportation services such as ride-sharing, bike, and car rentals into a single digital on-demand mobility platform.

At the World Economic Forum, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) CEO Mary Barra said, “I believe the auto industry will change more in the next five to 10 years than it has in the last 50.” This is mostly true because of the advent of TaaS. The value of the global Transportation as a Service market was $3.3 billion in 2021, and it is expected to grow to $40 billion in 2027, according to Market and Markets.

In this article, Stocks Telegraph is presenting you with the 5 best TaaS companies to invest in right now.

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)stock closed the last session at $169.52, decreasing -3.93% or -$6.94. Shares of the company fluctuated between $167.78 and $179.34 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.55 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.84 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 0.97 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated 88.84%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down by -2.10%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -5.98%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -10.91%. The stock has returned -18.25% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.80 for the stock, suggesting that investors Hold the stock. Barclays issued a stock update for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) on April 20, 2022, in which the firm assigned an “Equal-Weight” rating. BofA Securities on April 06, 2022, rated the stock at “an Underperform,”. 4 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 3 of the 4 rate it as a Hold; 1 sees it as a buy, while 0 say it is overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -18.93%, while it is 1.58% above and -6.33% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 0.55 million against a 3-month average of 871.69K.

GATX Corporation (GATX)

GATX Corporation (GATX) stock subtracted -2.39% to finish the last trading session at $96.91. The stock recorded a trading volume of 0.11 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.16 million shares. The shares of GATX Corporation have advanced by -2.89% in the last five days; however, they have lost -2.47% over the last month. The stock price has shed -10.23% over the last three months and has gained 5.42 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 2.81.

Looking at the support for the GATX, a number of firms have released research notes about the stock. Sidoti started their Buy rating for the stock in a research note on February 02, 2022. Susquehanna coverage for the GATX Corporation (GATX) stock in a research note released on July 26, 2021, offered a Positive rating with a price target of $12. Susquehanna coverage for the GATX Corporation (GATX) stock in a research note released on July 26, 2021, offered a Positive rating with a price target of $12. Cowen was of a view on July 16, 2021, that the stock is Outperform, while Cowen gave the stock Market Perform rating on February 09, 2021, issuing a price target of $84- $99. Stephens on their part issued an Overweight rating on June 16, 2020.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)

On Tuesday, shares in GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO)rise 1.62% to close the day at $45.08. The volume of shares traded was 0.84 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 1.12 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $44.42 and $45.75. The company had an earnings per share ratio of 1.87. GXO’s stock has lost -1.59% of its value in the previous five sessions and -9.62% over the past month but has lost -50.37% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $45.45 is above the 200-day moving average of $67.35. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 44.65.

BRADLEY S JACOBS, Director, of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO), sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics Inc. stock in an exchange that took place on Aug 11. The shares were sold at an average price of 48.35 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $249,848,625. As of the close of the Sale, Director now directly holds 1,300,701 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $58635601.08. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)

The stock of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD)lost -0.66% to complete the last trading session at $102.97. The price range of the company’s shares was between $102.58 and $103.94. It traded 1.12 million shares, which was below its daily average of 1.35 million shares over 100 days. EXPD’s shares have dropped by -3.12% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -3.30% in the last month. The company has a current dividend yield of 1.30%. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a price-to-book ratio of 4.82. Additionally, the price-to-cash flow ratio stood at 13.49.

Currently, 0.30% of Expeditors International of Washington Inc.‘s shares are possessed by insiders, while 96.00% of shares are possessed by financial institutions. ALGER EUGENE K, President of Global Services of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) sold 7,157 shares of the firm against a total value of $0.0 at the rate of 107.35 on Aug 10. ALGER EUGENE K, President of Global Services of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) sold 2,981 shares of the firm against a total value of $0.32 million at the rate of 107.29 on Aug 10. ALGER EUGENE K, President of Global Services of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. sold 11,500 shares of the firm against a total value of $1.48 million at the rate of 128.50 on Dec 08.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) stock lost -3.09% to close Tuesday’s session at $225.24. The stock volume remained at 3.15 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.32 million shares within the past 50 days. UNP shares have risen by 2.81% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -5.22% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 2.48%, while over the past six months, it has shed -7.09%. Further, the company has a current market of $145.40 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 625.60 million.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) has a 20-day trading average of $234.76 and the current price is -19.25% off the 52-week high compared with a 15.11% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $222.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.36. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 2.22%, which decreases to 1.66% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 41.69 to suggest the stock is neutral.