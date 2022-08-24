Top 5 Robinhood Penny Stocks To Invest In

Penny stocks are a popular investment choice due to high inflation these days. What are we talking about with penny stocks here? Primarily, because they are easy to invest in and are able to make money quickly. Thanks to Robinhood, retail investors have access to the market. As penny stocks break out, you can see the real retail momentum. If you are interested in getting started, you should check out Robinhood Penny Stock List.

Best Robinhood Stocks to Invest

Historically, Robinhood may not be the most famous platform for trading penny stocks. However, the broker has flourished owing to its easy-to-use interface, which attracts more investors and traders. In this discussion Stocks Telegraph will be discussing the Robinhood penny stocks list for investors who trade through Robinhood.

Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA)

On Tuesday, shares in Exela Technologies Inc. (XELA) fell by -4.31% to close the day at $1.11. The volume of shares traded was 4.76 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 10.78 million. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $1.11 and $1.18. The company had earnings per share ratio of -15.32. XELA’s stock has lost -22.38% of its value in the previous five sessions and -61.86% over the past month but has lost -93.67% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $2.1016 is above the 200-day moving average of $10.8371. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 30.79.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC bought a fresh place in Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA). The institutional investor bought 792.4 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 6/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 6/30/2022, THE VANGUARD GROUP, INC. bought approximately 364.9 thousand shares of Exela Technologies Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 6/30/2022, the institutional investor, SHAY CAPITAL LLC bought 327.6 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) stock added 1.84% to finish the last trading session at $0.75. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.33 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 3.64 million shares. The shares of Genius Brands International Inc. have advanced by -25.84% in the last five days; however, they have gained 4.96% over the last month. The stock price has surged 2.87% over the last three months and has lost -50.07 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 9.32.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 13.29%, and 8.31% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.07, with the beta factor poised at 1.75. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, mean that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) stock closed the last session at $0.29, increasing 9.91% or $0.03. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.2711 and $0.3049 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 5.83 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 13.42 million and lower than its Year to date volume of 6.14 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -76.26%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down by -26.36%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -30.04%, and over the last three months, the stock has increased by 40.92%. The stock has returned -61.19% so far this year.

The Benchmark Company rated the Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock “a Buy”, with the firm’s price target at $5-$4. The Benchmark Company’s estimates were contained in a research note released on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Several other experts on Wall Street have posted such reports regarding the WTRH shares. According to B. Riley Securities, the stock is “a Neutral,” at $1.75. B. Riley Securities published their figures in a research note released to investors on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Other experts at Deutsche Bank have the stock’s price target at $4 price; their rating of the stock is “a Buy”. These scores were published in a research note the firm released on Monday, March 08, 2021.

BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL)

The stock of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) lost -0.51% to complete the last trading session at $3.90. The price range of the company’s shares was between $3.90 and $4.11. It traded 27376.0 shares, which was below its daily average of 51288.0 shares over 100 days. BIOL’s shares have dropped by -21.84% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -8.67% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 1.12.

LORD JONATHAN T MD, Director, of BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), sold 11,038 BIOLASE Inc. stock in an exchange on Dec 15. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.38 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $4,194. As of the close of the Sale, Director now directly holds 633,096 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $2469074.4. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) stock gained 3.33% to close Tuesday’s session at $1.55. The stock volume remained 0.96 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.41 million shares within the past 50 days. SOLO shares have fallen by -54.14% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -9.88% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -3.13%, while over the past six months, it has shed -18.85%. Further, the company has a current market of $190.23 million and its outstanding shares stood at 118.45 million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) has a 20-day trading average at $1.5810 and the current price is -62.20% off the 52-week high compared with a 27.05% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $1.4638 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.0157. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 5.86%, which increases to 6.28% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 49.56 to suggest the stock is neutral.