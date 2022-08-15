Top-notch Stock to Watch: The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

The advertising platform The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) revealed second-quarter earnings this week that exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Furthermore, despite widespread bad tendencies in the advertising industry, the firm grew.

Several major advertising platforms have reported decreases in advertiser spending in recent months. As a result, Wall Street analysts did not anticipate big returns from Trade Desk. However, the company’s revenue increased 35% year on year to $377 million. The client retention rate was around 95%, and the total number of customers was approximately 1,000.

In the second quarter of 2022, adjusted EBITDA climbed by nearly 18% to $139 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.8%, a modest decline year on year. Because of increasing general and administrative expenditures, operating expenses increased 72% to $375 million.

Trade Desk executives also predicted a 28% year-on-year revenue increase in the third quarter. The firm also claims that its advertising platform is well ahead of global advertising market growth.

More and more of the world’s largest businesses are signing new or extended long-term contracts with Trade Desk, underscoring the platform’s innovation and advantages over rival alternatives.

A recent advertising partnership with media business Walt Disney might be one of the Trade Desk’s growth catalysts. Customers of The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) will be able to more efficiently automate targeted ads on Disney-owned websites as a result of the agreement. The agreement also includes a new version of Disney+, the ad-supported streaming service set to launch later this year.

The news regarding The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)’s good second-quarter performance and the company’s outlook for the third quarter boosted the quotations, which increased by more than 36% at the auction on August 10. TTD was selling at $71.59 per share on August 11.