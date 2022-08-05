5 Best Game Stocks To Buy

As a fast-growing industry, video games still have a lot of room for growth. Adapting to the demands of players will help companies deliver great returns for shareholders. You can maximize your returns in the coming years by buying five of the best game stocks before 2022.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the top gaming companies have reaped the benefits of a strong surge in demand. Video gaming is an industry that consistently grows and is resilient. A growing number of people are getting involved in video gaming. The game industry faces several challenges to meet its demands.

Providing you with detailed analysis and statistics at Stocks Telegraph about the top 5 game stocks will ease your decision-making process.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) stock lost -0.03% to close Thursday’s session at $133.24. The stock volume remained 1.6 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.19 million shares within the past 50 days. EA shares have fallen by -4.77% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 0.05% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 7.69%, while over the past six months, it has shed -2.87%. Further, the company has a current market of $37.48 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 284.00 million.

RUSSELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LL bought a fresh place in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA). The institutional investor bought 252.8 thousand shares of the stock in a transaction that took place on 6/30/2022. In another most recent transaction, which was held on 6/30/2022, LIONTRUST INVESTMENT PARTNERS LL bought approximately 199.2 thousand shares of Electronic Arts Inc. In a separate transaction that took place on 6/30/2022, the institutional investor, KBC ASSET MANAGEMENT NV bought 150.5 thousand shares of the company’s stock. The total Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology Inc.

The stock of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) lost -2.85% to complete the last trading session at $26.24. The price range of the company’s shares was between $25.93 and $27.93. It traded 0.33 million shares, which was below its daily average of 0.35 million shares over 100 days. AVID’s shares have dropped by -6.52% in the last five days, while they have subtracted -6.95% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. Additionally, the price-to-cash flow ratio stood at 23.59.

With this outlook, analysts have a consensus recommendation rating of 2.20 for the stock, suggesting that investors Overweight the stock. Rosenblatt issued a stock update for Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) on July 12, 2022, in which the firm assigned a “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan on July 06, 2022, rated the stock at “an Overweight,”. 6 analysts offering their rating for the stock are split like this: 2 of the 6 rate it as a Hold; 4 see it as a buy, while 0 say it is overweight. Although bearish, it is notable that the stock is well above its 200-day simple moving average by -13.04%, while it is -3.98% below and -5.37% below its SMA50 and SMA20 respectively. The volume of shares traded in the last session stands at 0.33 million against a 3-month average of 369.25K.

NetEase Inc.

NetEase Inc. (NTES) stock closed last session at $89.00, decreasing -1.67% or -$1.51. Shares of the company fluctuated between $87.60 and $90.27 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 1.6 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 2.14 million and lower than its Year-to-date volume of 2.41 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -4.32%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down by -7.41%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -12.63%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -8.23%. The stock has returned -12.56% so far this year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87.

Looking at the overall sentiment about this stock we find that the community has adopted a bullish outlook, a sentiment shared by analysts offering their price forecasts for the stock for the next 12 months. 39 analysts have given NetEase Inc. (NTES) a consensus price target of $127.57, which is noticeably above its current trading value. The analysts estimate the stock will hit a 12-month high of $967.15, while a downturn for the stock is likely to see it drop to a low of $681.39. When we calculate the distance from the median price, we find that the stock will move 89.33% from its price at the previous close to touch the estimated average price. An upside towards the 12-month high will see the stock climb 90.8%, while a decline to the 12-month low will see the stock lose 86.94 of its current value.

Sohu.com Limited

Sohu.com Limited (SOHU) stock added 1.46% to finish the last trading session at $16.66. The stock recorded a trading volume of 88203.0 shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 0.12 million shares. The shares of Sohu.com Limited have retreated 1.28% in the last five days; however, they have gained 6.11% over the last one month. The stock price has surged 4.19% over the last three months and has lost -17.20 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 0.77.

The Net Income for the most recent full fiscal year, which ended in 2021, was $836.0 million. This is compared to the prior year, where Net Income was $750.0 million. Meanwhile, this company’s Operating Cash Flow was -$62.28 million for the year, compared to $95.21 million in 12-2020. Capital Expenditures for the year were reported -$6.72 million, compared to -$6.34 million, and Free Cash flow was -$69.0 million compared to the prior year’s $88.87 million.

Playtika Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) stock lost -7.14% to close Thursday’s session at $12.10. The stock volume remained at 3.27 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.24 million shares within the past 50 days. PLTK shares have fallen by -47.18% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -2.26% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -32.21%, while over the past six months, it has shed -28.78%. Further, the company has a current market of $5.04 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 412.00 million.

Taking a closer look at the price potential of the PLTK stock, the company needs to record a growth of -57.02% before it can be able to drop past its median price target of $19.00. To determine the directional movement of the stock, its 50-day moving average is $13.27 while its 200-day moving average is $17.37. With liquidity very critical in the stock market, PLTK has around 412.00M shares outstanding that normally trades 69.26 million of its floats. The price of PLTK recently witnessed a 5-day loss of -2.26% with a 0.73 average true range (ATR). The stock’s RSI stands at 43.47.