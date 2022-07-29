Cannabis Stocks to Watch in 2022

Companies involved in the cannabis industry work on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products, as well as companies that support them indirectly. Growing numbers of regions around the world are legalizing cannabis, which has made traditional stock market indices like the NASDAQ include more companies in this industry. There is an expectation that the cannabis industry will grow by at least 25% every year by 2030, and investors are eager to take advantage of the growth.

Businesses and entrepreneurs are increasingly capable of taking advantage of cannabis decriminalization or legalization, particularly in states and countries that have already decriminalized or legalized marijuana and/or its components. But as like every industry there is a risk in investment in Cannabis Industry too.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Regardless of whether you’re a new investor or a seasoned veteran, understanding the industry pays off. So, investors with stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in marijuana’s best sectors – and perhaps a bit of patience are better positioned to profit from marijuana’s renaissance.

We examine stocks, mutual funds, and a few less dank options you may want to avoid helping you choose the best marijuana investments. Here in this article Stocks Telegraph is presenting you with the 5 best Cannabis Stocks.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock gained 2.21% to close Thursday’s session at $1.39. The stock volume remained 7.71 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 11.94 million shares within the past 50 days. ACB shares have fallen by -80.93% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -9.15% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -52.72%, while over the past six months, it has shed -65.76%. Further, the company has a current market of $440.46 million and its outstanding shares stood at 214.66 million.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has reduced its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) to 10,542,690 shares, mirroring a recent drop by 0.00%. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF dumped 0.0 shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. common stock bringing its total worth to about $13.92 million at the end of a recent close, SEC documents show. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF isn’t the only investment manager who changed stakes and is followed by Vanguard Total International Stoc, which sold off 0.0 shares to end up with 2,682,478 shares worth $3.54 million. Global X Cannabis ETF cut its holdings by 0.00% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter. It now holds a 0.79% position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. thanks to 1.8 million shares amounting to $2.37 million.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI)

The stock of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) gained 3.92% to complete the last trading session at $1.06. The price range of the company’s shares was between $1.01 and $1.07. It traded 1.44 million shares, which was below its daily average of 4.43 million shares over 100 days. OGI’s shares have dropped by -4.50% in the last five days, while they have added 4.95% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 0.65.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) has a 20-day trading average at $1.0368 and the current price is -63.70% off the 52-week high compared with a 17.78% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $1.0648, and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.5726. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 5.53%, which increases to 6.62% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 50.76 to suggest the stock is neutral.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) stock closed last session at $2.32, decreasing 0.00% or $0.0. Shares of the company fluctuated between $2.20 and $2.34 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 9.63 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 6.83 million and higher than its Year-to-date volume of 8.56 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -72.71%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down -31.30%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -49.42%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -56.02%. The stock has returned -59.88% so far this year.

Multiple groups of Wall Street analysts have recently been drawn to the SNDL stock, with those at BMO Capital Markets Upgrade the stock to “a Market perform”. The analysts released their assessment via a research note they published on May 03, 2022. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity maintained their earlier rating, although they did raise the stock’s price target to $0.65 from $0.40. Over at Cantor Fitzgerald, the analysts restated the earlier stance about Sundial Growers Inc. shares, rating the shares “a Neutral.” in a note released on March 10, 2021.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) stock added 4.71% to finish the last trading session at $3.11. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.3 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 1.99 million shares. The shares of Cronos Group Inc. have advanced by -4.89% in the last five days; however, they have gained 2.30% over the last month. The stock price has surged 6.51% over the last three months and has lost -59.29 percent so far this year. Additionally, it has a price-to-sales ratio that stands at 14.47.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day-by-day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies a more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) stock is found to be 6.08% volatile for the week, while 6.58% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated at 375.02M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is 3.08%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is 3.60% while it has -18.22% from the 200 days simple moving average.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

On Thursday, shares in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) rise 4.26% to close the day at $2.94. The volume of shares traded was 0.65 million, which is lower than the average volume over the last three months of 682.10K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $2.75 and $2.95. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.10. VFF’s stock has lost -6.37% of its value in the previous five sessions and 5.38% over the past one month but has lost -54.21% on a year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $2.91 is above the 200-day moving average of $5.14. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at an RSI of 50.57.

The relationship between changes in price and the underlying strength or weakness over periods can point out deeper factors in the pattern that can often generate insights for technical analysts through momentum factors. Two of our favorite oscillating indicators are the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic %k Oscillator. In each case, the scoring is on a scale somewhere between 0 and 100, and in case, the levels to watch are “70” and “30”, with the former representing an “overbought” state and the latter presenting an “oversold” state.