Is Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stock a better pick right now?

Promotions for creative software developers Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is presently selling at a discount of more than 45% to its all-time high. The company’s stock prices react to the market’s overall position, as well as interest rate increases.

The US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to combat inflation, which has a negative impact on the stock market in general and Adobe’s security in particular. The company’s current share price to free cash flow ratio is 28, which is rather low for ADBE.

ADBE is facing financial difficulties. Following a period of rapid expansion during the epidemic, revenue growth began to decline. This was predicted following unusual demand during the shutdown.

Adobe’s sales rose by 9% year over year in the quarter ending March 4, 2022. The rise would have been 17% if Adobe had not worked one extra week in the same quarter of 2021. The company’s current quarter may not be its finest, as it is compelled to restructure its sales structure due to geopolitical instability.

As a result, it will take many months for the software provider to restore normalcy in sales and make up for losses caused by the sales halt in some locations. Adobe Inc.’s (ADBE) next quarterly report is due no later than June 2022, and it will provide insight into how the business is faring in the current crisis.

Because of the current market condition, stocks are expected to continue volatile. In the long run, however, ADBE remains a leader in cloud-based document management services, as well as software solutions for creatives, marketers, e-commerce, and other industries.

Revenue growth is expected to return to normal in the coming quarter, however, adjusted profits per share may expand at a slower pace as the company deals with the consequences of geopolitical events and invests in business expansion.

In terms of performance, ADBE has fallen -19.65% in the last year and -10.40 percent in the last week. The stock’s price index has dropped -12.69 percent in a month and -27.30 percent in three months. In the last six months, it has returned -43.21 percent.