Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA) Stock on a Steep Rise, Here’s Why

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA), a clinical-stage drug development company, closed Monday’s regular trading session at $0.50 after rocketing by 35.41% during the day. In the aftermarket, KTRA stock has further surged by 3.43% and as a result, is trading at $0.52 at the time of the writing.

KTRA Presented Data

KTRA stock rose on Monday following the announcement regarding the presentation of data. On Monday, the company announced that it had presented the data at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The presentation discussed the impact of Dianhydrogalactitol (VAL-083) on the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM).

An Overview of the Healthcare Sector

The last couple of years has proven to be volatile for different sectors of the stock market, including healthcare. At the beginning of the pandemic, the healthcare sector was thriving, as flocks of investors rushed toward the healthcare stock in hope of generating high returns. However, since the end of 2021, investors have developed apathy toward the sector, as the boom for healthcare had already passed. In recent days, the rising inflation and the Russian-Ukraine war have further fuelled the fire on the already declining healthcare industry.

KTRA Drug Candidates

KTRA is currently developing two drug candidates which have multiple potential indications. They include VAL-083 and REM-001. VAL-083 is the first-in-class small molecule bifunctional alkylating agent and has already demonstrated an ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. REM-001 is taking a unique approach to the treatment of cancer. It’s a drug as well as a combined therapy, used for combating unresectable solid tumors.

Concluding Remarks

The recent past performance for KTRA has revealed a drastic improvement as compared to the performance for the last couple of years. This depicts that the company’s efforts at innovation and R&D front are bearing the fruit. Looking ahead, the stock is expected to build upon this momentum in near future. Hence, investors should be looking closely at KTRA related developments.