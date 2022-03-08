Take advantage of the best ETFs for long-term gains

It is critical to select the best ETFs for long-term passive income, as investing in ETFs can yield significant returns over time. An excellent way to increase return on your portfolio is by diversifying your holdings with the best ETFs for long-term.

As a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stocks started falling worldwide in January. Investors who are risk-averse have been holding off on investing due to the recent stock market rally and inflation risks. How should investors proceed? In the event that volatility continues into March, you may want to look into these best ETFs for the long term.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Income-oriented ETFs like this one make good long-term investments. It was recently identified as one of the best dividend ETFs, so long-term investors should consider it. In terms of dividend yield, SCHD is currently more than twice as high as the typical S&P 500 fund. It accomplishes that not by seeking risky picks with a high yield, but by choosing blue-chip names that possess a strong track record, including Coca-Cola Co. (KO), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK). It’s important to note that there are only 100 or so holdings in this long-term ETF, consisting mainly of the stocks you’ll find in many large-cap ETFs, so you could have duplicate positions. Although, if you have long-term investing goals, it might make sense to go overweight in a few of these names, SCHD is one of the best ETFs for the long term.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

This Schwab ETF offers cheap investment opportunities for those who want to look at smaller stocks rather than the biggest names on Wall Street. SCHA offers investors easy access to 1,800 stocks, more than half of which are under $10 billion in market value, allowing them to gain exposure to companies they may not have heard of or worry about researching on their own. Moreover, the expenses are nearly the same as IVV with 0.04%. Remember that smaller companies aren’t as well-capitalized as the big dogs, so there may be more volatility in the short term. Nonetheless, this brilliant portfolio of stocks, comprising aluminum producer Alcoa Corp. (AA) and regional bank First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) are definitely the best ETFs for long-term gains.