Lets not miss out on these sizzling after market movers

Stocks traded after regular session closing are often referred to as after-market movers. In the United States, after-hours trading begins at 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time after the close of major stock exchanges. After-hours trading is typically permitted until 8 p.m., but the volume starts to slow way sooner than that. After-hours trading is carried out through electronic communication networks (ECNs).

As news breaks after the stock exchange closes, investors and traders can react to it in the post-closing market. News announcements, such as earnings reports, can influence aftermarket movers.

News information usually leads to a spike in volume, which gradually declines as the session progresses. Around 6 p.m., the volume drops substantially. Meanwhile, after hours, investing in illiquid stocks is risky.

Another fact is that only a tiny percentage of shares are traded after hours, compared with the billions of shares that are traded during business hours.

Does after-market trading allow you to make money? Of course, provided you do your homework first. Let’s examine today’s top after-market movers.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) shares were rising 26.42% to trade at $31.10 in after-hours at the last check. PTON’s stock gained 1.44% to close Friday’s session at $24.60. The stock volume remained 15.66 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 22.77 million shares within the past 50 days. PTON shares have fallen by -83.41% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -4.06% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -71.42%, while over the past six months, it has shed -78.17%. Further, the company has a current market of $7.92 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 301.16 million.

At last check in after-hours trading, shares of Elevate Credit Inc. (ELVT) were up 22.48% at $3.76. ELVT’s stock closed the last session at $3.07, increasing 0.99% or $0.03. Shares of the company fluctuated between $2.96 and $3.09 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.11 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.26 million and lower than its Year to date volume of 0.23 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -30.07%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 5.50%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -15.89%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -21.68%. The stock has returned 3.37% so far this year.

At last check in after-hours trading, shares of Team Inc. (TISI) were up 11.71% at $0.75. TISI’s stock closed the last session at $0.67, decreasing by -2.63% or -$0.02. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.65 and $0.6867 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 0.46 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.5 million and lower than its Year to date volume of 0.59 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -93.71%, and in the last week, the stock has moved up 13.78%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -85.84%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -73.98%. The stock has returned -38.40% so far this year.