How Did The FOMC Stock Fall By 13%?

FOMO Corp. (FOMC) closed down 13.33 percent on Tuesday at $0.0007, and has been trading in a day range of $0.0006 to $0.0008. Shares of FOMC fell more than 30% in the last month; with average volume for the month over 67.36M shares. If we look at three-month performance, FOMC stock dropped over -61.11% while average volume for the stock was 90.61M. Last 12 months have not been good for the FOMC stock with over -22.22% fall in stock price, reaching a high of $0.0269 with a $5.28M market cap. FOMO stock plummeted after rising 7.14% in previous session following entering into a definitive acquisition agreement.

What FOMC has been acquiring?

FOMO Corp. is a public corporation zeroed in on business hatching and speed increase. FOMC puts resources into and prompts arising organizations lined up with a development order. FOMC is growing direct speculation and affiliations – greater part and minority-claimed just as in joint endeavor designs – that bear the cost of targets admittance to the public business sectors for extension capital just as twist out choices to turn into their own independent public organizations.

FOMO Corp. has consented to a conclusive arrangement to acquire SMARTSolution Technologies, Inc. (SST), a Pittsburgh-based general media frameworks mix organization that spearheaded the utilization of intelligent whiteboards in the study hall throughout the most recent 25 years.

  • SST alters show innovations, remotely coordinating and community oriented frameworks for gatherings, introductions and guidance to understudies and leaders.
  • FOMC-target organization is a multi-million-dollar income organization that carries on with work all through the province of Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, and through this acquisition desires to expand its compass to different states.
  • SST at present has a $2.5 million dollar build-up of agreements that are relied upon to close during the main quarter of 2022.
  • SST today is running at a record level of business supported by more than $500 billion of improvement by the national government (“ESSER”).
  • The obtaining by FOMC will permit SST to take itself to a higher level, giving more turnkey answers for its client base. Joining the FOMC’s environment will furnish SST with incredible potential gain on an independent premise and through collaborations got from the FOMO family selling into our base of numerous years.

How FOMC will be leveraging the acquisition?

There are significant collaborations from merging FOMC’s current sanitization, brilliant lighting and energy the executives answers for SST’s installed base. FOMO Corp (FOMC) is in plans of carrying out a packaged proposing to extra business sectors and investigating acquisitions of like organizations to push it to a higher level. FOMC is expecting to offer automated sanitization administrations to K12 which ought to impel the market to return if and when it demonstrates it, and FOMC has as of now paid for one such preliminary. FOMC is in conversations with funders to close this deal and different acquisitions on record, which can vault it to a higher level.

