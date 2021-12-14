Now is a great time to invest in SPAC stocks

SPAC stock has been gaining popularity as an investment. These days, private companies use SPACs to get into the stock market instead of traditional IPOs. SPACs have seen an increase in popularity in recent months as a result of the current market conditions.

The main function of a SPAC is to acquire other companies. To become listed, however, SPACs must either acquire or integrate existing businesses. In 2020, Companies offering special-purpose shares raised over 83 billion dollars, according to SPAC Research. By June 2021, SPAC will have assisted 350 companies in raising more than $108 billion through their IPO debuts.

SPACs may pose a risk to investors since they are relatively new and investors don’t know the details. In this situation, conservative investors should exercise caution. A high-risk appetite and a growth-oriented eye are the best traits for those investing in SPAC stocks.

The FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) went down by 0.00% in Monday’s trading session, a fall equivalent to $0.0 from pervious market close price. The lowest point that the shares touched during the trading session was $9.85, while the peak of the day was recorded at a share price of $9.86. FMAC finished the previous session at $9.85 according to the data provided by Barchart, while the trading volume was observed to be 36999.0.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly-traded FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FMAC) shares are trading at a price close to -1.01% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +0.82% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, FMAC’s current price is -31.79% away from 52-week high. The price is 1.60% above from its 52-week low.

With over 0.12 million Dune Acquisition Corporation (DUNE) shares trading Monday and a closing price of $9.89 on the day, the dollar volume was approximately 0.12 million. The shares have shown a negative weekly performance of 0.00% and its price on 12/13/21 lost nearly -0.10%. Currently, there are 21.56M common shares owned by the public and among those 17.25M shares have been available to trade.

Focusing on the company’s market volatility shows that it has a 1-Week Volatility index of 0.17%, and 0.25% for the month. This stock’s Average True Range (ATR) currently stands at 0.02. The indicator of Volatility helps exhibit the extent to which a stock is likely to plummet or climb when the rest of the market also dips or surges. If a stock has a beta score above 1, then its rate of volatility is high. Figures lower than 1, therefore, means that the stock’s volatility at that particular moment is low.

The shares of NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NGCA) dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.97 while ending the day at $10.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -205.37% decline from the average session volume which is 477.15K shares. NGCA had ended its last session trading at $9.99.

Volatility is just a proportion of the anticipated day by day value extend—the range where an informal investor works. Greater instability implies more noteworthy benefit or misfortune. After an ongoing check, NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) stock is found to be 0.44% volatile for the week, while 1.48% volatility is recorded for the month. The outstanding shares have been calculated 38.26M. Based on a recent bid, its distance from 20 days simple moving average is -1.77%, and its distance from 50 days simple moving average is -0.54% while it has a distance of 0.17% from the 200 days simple moving average.