Why did VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) stock decline in the after-hours after a good early performance on Monday? – Invest Chronicle
Home  »  Trading Signals   »  Why did VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) stock declin...

Why did VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) stock decline in the after-hours after a good early performance on Monday?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. shares declined 0.83% in after-hours on Monday, December 06, 2021, and closed the daily trading at $1.19. However, in the regular trading session, VYNE’s stock gained 31.84%. VYNE shares have fallen 82.35% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 20.00% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost 26.83%, while over the past six months, it has plunged 70.80%.

Let’s see what’s going on recently with the company?

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

VYNE participation in the recent conference

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. recently participated at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference which was held on November 29th – December 2nd. The company was presented by Chief Executive Officer, David Domzalski during the event.

VYNE latest financial results

On November 10, 2021, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Q3 2021 financial highlights

  • Total revenue in Q3 2021 was $4.1 million compared to $3.3 million for Q3 2020.
  • The total cost of revenue was $$1.0 million in Q3 2021 compared to $0.4 million in Q3 2020.
  • Total operating expenses were $20.8 million in Q3 2021 compared to $26.4 million in Q3 2020.
  • It suffered a net loss of $21.28 million or $0.41 loss per basic and diluted share in Q3 2021 compared to a net loss of $24.7 million or $0.59 loss per basic and diluted share in Q3 2020.
  • The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $52.9 million.

VYNE update about VYN201 inhibitor

On October 26, 2021, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. reported preclinical data showing that its pan-bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitor, VYN201, significantly reduced the expression of several key pro-inflammatory cytokines relevant to Th17-mediated autoimmune diseases in an animal model and an ex vivo human tissue study.

The study found that the treatment with VYN201 0.1% resulted in a 94% reduction in the composite inflammation severity score of erythema and scaling.

VYNE Scientific Advisory Board

On October 21, 2021, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) composed of leading scientists and clinicians specializing in immunological and inflammatory diseases.

The SAB is formed to provide scientific expertise and guidance to the VYNE management team and Board as the Company progresses its pipeline of innovative treatments for immuno-inflammatory conditions.

VYNE enrolled the first patient in the Clinical Trial of FMX114

On October 19, 2021, VYNE Therapeutics Inc enrolled the first patient in its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating FMX114 for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD).

FMX114 is a combination gel formulation of tofacitinib and fingolimod, being developed to address both the source and cause of inflammation in AD by developing a distinct combination of tofacitinib and fingolimod.

Conclusion

Well, we have no reason for its early gains and its decline in the after-hours on Monday. Let’s see how it performs on Tuesday?

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Posts

Gaming stocks have been in the market to make an impact in the longer run. The Stocks Telegraph has gathered Five Best Gaming Stocks to buy Before 2022. The gaming sector is growing, and some companies have massive opportunities to grow with increasing demand. Investing in the top gaming stocks would bring you huge returns in the next few years. If you invest wisely, there are chances to enhance your wealth. The stocks included in this video are Zynga (ZNGA Stock), Electronic Arts (EA Stock), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO Stock), SciPlay Corporation (SCPL Stock), and HUYA (HUYA Stock). The top gaming companies have benefited from the strong surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaming stocks’ impressive performances prove that video gaming is a resilient, consistently growing industry. More and more players are joining the video gaming stream. Even game developers are facing different challenges to fulfill the needs of this demanding industry. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:19 - Zynga (ZNGA Stock) 3:18 - Electronic Arts (EA Stock) 5:40 - Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO Stock) 7:41 - SciPlay Corporation (SCPL Stock) 9:42 - HUYA (HUYA Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zynga: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZNGA/ Electronic Arts: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EA/ Take-Two Interactive: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TTWO/ SciPlay Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SCPL/ HUYA: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HUYA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GamingStocks, #StocksToWatch, #Investing
Five Best Gaming Stocks to buy Before 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_P9QbR5YC_u8
Stocks Telegraph presents to you the five best metaverse stocks with 10X potential. Metaverse has picked hype following Facebook Inc., (FB) decision to change its name to meta. Metaverse stocks are still in hibernation as the industry is yet to make a mark in real terms. There are quite a few companies that are working on virtual and augmented reality – the metaverse stocks. Some stocks are already established players in the market, and some are emerging as new entrants. Investing in the metaverse is getting increasingly popular nowadays. A lot of tech investors are exploring this new and emerging market. The concept involves constructing integrated virtual online environments in which people live, work, and play. It’s a new way of living that we see in fiction movies such as in avatars. The stocks included in this video are Roblox Corporation (RBLX Stock), Snap Inc (SNAP Stock), Autodesk Inc (ADSK Stock), Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), and Unity Software Inc (U Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25 - Roblox Corporation (RBLX Stock) 3:34 - Snap Inc (SNAP Stock) 5:43 - Autodesk Inc (ADSK Stock) 7:38 - Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) 8:58 - Unity Software Inc (U Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Metaverse, #MetaverseStocks, #Meta
Five Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy With 10X Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_WXp3LnfUjik
In this video, the team at stocks telegraph brings you the top penny stocks to buy now on Robinhood. We have compiled the top-notch Robinhood penny stocks to watch. Penny stocks are often volatile, and investing in penny stocks comes with a risk because a lot of profit-takers target penny stocks for short-term investment. But, Cheap stocks can also give high returns, or you can say high returns always come with risk. Robinhood Penny stocks are an unexplored space in the stock market. Robinhood has proved to be a user-friendly interface for investors and traders. Accordingly, we have gathered the five best penny stocks on Robinhood for 2021. In recent years, economic uncertainty has dismantled the investing psychology of investors. With new emerging markets, the stock market still holds a vital position in the investing world. Penny stocks are becoming a popular investment option in stocks due to low-risk involvement. The Robinhood penny stocks mentioned in this video are Genius Brands (GNUS Stock), BIOLASE Inc (BIOL Stock), Eros STX Global (ESGC Stock), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO Stock), and Exela Technologies (XELA Stock) ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:15 - Genius Brands (GNUS Stock) 3:20 - BIOLASE Inc (BIOL Stock) 5:25 - Eros STX Global (ESGC Stock) 7:20 - Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO Stock) 9:04 - Exela Technologies (XELA Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Genius Brands: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GNUS/ BIOLASE Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BIOL/ Eros STX Global: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ESGC/ Electrameccanica Vehicles: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SOLO/ Exela Technologies: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XELA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #RobinhoodStocks, #PennyStocks, #Investing,
Top Penny Stocks To Buy Now on Robinhood | Robinhood Penny Stocks To Watch
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_3PROPc2ngW0
Load More... Subscribe

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free
Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2021 © All rights Reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam