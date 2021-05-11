Reasons why investors should trust Trimble Inc. (TRMB) for the long-term      

Trimble Inc. (TRMB), which makes automation tools for agricultural and industrial equipment, released its first-quarter earnings last week. Record sales and positive expectations fueled the growth in quotes. On May 10, TRMB traded at $ 77.74.

During the past quarter, Trimble was able to benefit from the recovery in its target markets. Revenue increased 12 % year-over-year to a record $ 886.5 million. Its recurring ARR revenue rose 9 % to $ 1.32 billion, its GAAP net income reached $114.5 million, and its earnings per common share reached $0.45. Operating cash flow increased 26 % to $ 744.5 million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Trimble anticipates GAAP revenue of $ 3.39 – 3.49 billion and earnings of $ 1.49 – 1.68 per share in 2021.

For agriculture and construction, Trimble’s solutions range from navigation and automation systems to geographic information systems.

Trimble’s business continues to expand, with the maintenance of vehicle fleets as one of its most promising areas. Hence, the company updated its Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance software at the end of April 2021 to optimize truck fleet management. Monitoring and maintenance can now be automated more easily with the software. In addition, Trimble added the TravelCenters of America module, giving customers direct access to Trimble service centres across the country.

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) closed the last trading session at $77.74, down 2.00% or $1.59. Company shares fluctuated between $77.32 and $79.16 throughout the day. A total of 1.35 million shares changed hands, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 1.56 million and less than its Year to date volume of 2.13 million. The company’s stock has risen 110.11% in the past Year, and it has dropped -4.26% in the last week. The stock has increased by 39.24% in the last six months and by 5.07% in the last three months. The stock has returned 16.43% so far this Year. Additionally, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47.