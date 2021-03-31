A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Facebook Inc. (FB)

Deutsche Bank’s report indicates the shares of Facebook Inc (FB) may increase in value amid the expansion of the advertising market.

Deutsche Bank analysts raised the price target for FB stock from $355 to $385 on their recommendation to buy them. The analysts believe that Facebook will succeed in making more money in the future. Besides, advertising costs, which are a significant source of income for the FB stock, rise. According to analysts, market sentiment is less affected by concerns about the forthcoming changes to Apple’s user privacy settings.

Facebook investors will also pay a lot of attention to improving the FB stock’s position in e-commerce and the recovery of the advertising market. Shopify, the e-commerce platform, and Facebook will be partnering. A service called Shop Pay will be introduced to all of Facebook’s merchants on Instagram and Facebook. The Shop Pay payment option will be available as a means of payment on popular social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.2 billion.

Increasing the advertising volume, increasing monetization, and integrating new features will be key to its future growth. As an example, one of Facebook’s new features, Reels, can bring in up to $ 20 billion in revenue.

Facebook continues to face an acute problem with inaccurate information. Social network users and advertisers lose trust when information such as this is posted on their site. Several advertisers have boycotted Facebook due to the social network’s attitude towards questionable content and posts that encourage hostility.

As a result, Facebook has been forced to tighten its content approach and introduce algorithms to combat fake news and remove it as soon as possible. Facebook, for example, is fighting misconceptions surrounding vaccination and the spreading of a disease called COVID-19. This is why the Facebook platform must contribute to ad revenue growth by posting quality information.

During the opening seconds of trading on 03/30/21, Facebook Inc. decreased by 0.97% or $2.82 in relative change. Taking a longer-term view, FB was up $150.83 to $304.67 over the past 52 weeks. The stock is currently trading at $288.00 at the time of publication.