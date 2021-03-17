Value Hunters: Check out Teladoc Health (TDOC)

Teladoc Health (TDOC) announced the acquisition of Livongo Health in August 2020. The merger did not appeal to the investors at the time, but over time, Teladoc Health’s management concludes that it was the right decision to work together.

Livongo has integrated its hypertension and diabetes solutions into Teladoc Health’s telemedicine programs due to the deal. However, company management pointed out that this decision would lead to improved care results and reduced costs of attracting new users. Teledoc Health reports the first changes six months after the merger.

The Livongo insurance program in Florida acquired over 50,000 members, thanks to working with Teladoc Health. More than a dozen transactions were reported by Teladoc Health management in the recent report. It supplied a service to Livongo customers—overall, cross-selling between the two companies grew by more than twofold in the last quarter. Thus, Teladoc Health’s goal of collecting $500 million in savings from the merger is achievable.

Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) integration with Livongo also carries commercial potential. Living and Teladoc Health are now working together to combine all 2 million weekly blood glucose data items with 100,000 patient messages and 30,000 daily visits.

The Teladoc Health was also able to merge its marketing and sales departments, improve profitability, and increase profits in the future. Increased sales without rising costs will require cross-selling services between Livongo and Teladoc Health’s former customers.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) trades approximately 3.57 million shares on a normal day, but there were 2.43 million shares traded on Tuesday. Now, the TDOC stock’s enterprise value is about 31.04B, while the market cap stands at $30.48B. The current market price is $198.76, down -1.23% from the previous close of $201.24. Its 52-week high is $308.00, and its 52-week low is $102.00. In recent trading, the stock touched a high of $206.17 and a low of $194.29.