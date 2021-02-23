Kohl’s Corporation (KSS): Are Investors Missing The Big Picture?

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) shares gained 6.20% during the trading session on Monday. There were 13.04 million shares traded during the session. At the close of the previous session, KSS was trading at $55.97. It was the activity of some large investors that drove the rise in KSS Stock, even though they changed the board of directors’ composition and tweaked the company’s policy.

Several of Kohl’s most significant investors – Macellum Advisors, Ancora Holdings, Legion Partners Asset Management, and 4010 Capital – collectively own close to 9.5 % of the retailer. A group of nine individuals was recently nominated to Kohl’s board of directors to influence the company.





Kohl’s current investors lobby for the group to cut executive compensation, reduce inventory levels, and conduct sales/leaseback of the stores it owns to free up cash. The investors also wanted to return some of their shares for a profit. These moves are expected to boost the stock’s value. The stock market seems to have taken this news positively, which caused quotations to grow.

Nevertheless, it is important to understand that shareholder engagement will not necessarily be successful and that the board may not necessarily become filled with members willing to alter Kohl’s strategy.

As an open line of credit imposed certain restrictions, Kohl’s suspended dividend payments shortly before starting the pandemic. These payments to investors are expected to resume in the first half of 2021. Kohl’s last quarterly dividend was $ 0.7 per share, announced in February 2020. The exact amount has yet to be announced. Operating cash flow at Kohl’s is $910 million per year.