Why Tellurian Inc (TELL) soared 25%

Stocks of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplier, rose following an encouraging announcement by its management. TELL stock was trading 52.85% away from its 20-day Simple Moving Average. The company achieved a weekly performance of 43.92% compared to its annual performance of -73.21%. Oil & gas sector giant Tellurian Inc employs 176 people, and its Market capitalization is 561.81M. TELL stock jumped 25.29% to close at $2.13 on the last trading session.

Tellurian reports that construction is slated to begin on the LNG export terminal at Driftwood in summer 2021, intended to refuel LNG tankers. The terminal will launch in 2025. This production facility is capable of producing over 27 million tons of liquefied natural gas each year.

These facilities are extremely costly to build. Specifically, Driftwood LNG will cost approximately $15.5 billion, need about 6,500 construction workers and around 400 full-time employees in the future. Natural gas exports from the United States are likely to continue increasing, with the United States displacing leading suppliers from foreign markets. That could provide Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) share price sustained growth and viable cash flow.

Tellurian has already executed the Driftwood LNG project under a contract for design, procurement, and construction. The company has already received some regulatory approvals, purchased land, and hired engineers to conduct engineering surveys.

However, the future of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) investment project remains unclear. It has not yet reached the final investment decision (FID), where the company informs investors about its willingness to spend money on an investment project. It is possible to terminate the agreement at this point. Therefore, Tellurian presents an increased risk at the moment.