Boeing Lost To Airbus In All Aspects Last Year

Unsurprisingly, last year, Airbus beat The Boeing Company (BA) on all fronts. In the fourth quarter, the U.S. company produced only 59 commercial aircraft and 157 for the entire year, 59 percent fewer than in 2019, a still unstable year of only 380 deliveries for the Seattle group. Over the last twelve months, the European giant has managed to produce 566 flights.

Boeing, which has faced a ban on operating its 737MAX for most of the year, has seen its order backlog falling from about 5,900 aircraft at the end of 2018 to 4,223 units by the end of 2020. In total, 641 orders for the MAX were canceled by the client firms. Overall, the gross order shortfall is limited to 184 aircraft during the year and is low at 1,026 units due to the descending cancellations attributed to the MAX’s mishaps, but also to the aviation sector’s unparalleled situation.

In the face of the global pandemic, the organization has taken crucial measures in 2020 to adapt to its new environment, transform business and meet expectations to its industrial, military, space and service customers, said Greg Smith, Chief Financial Officer of Boeing, who called the regulatory acceptance of the resumption of MAX service a “key step.” The Boeing has said that it will continue to pick the proper measures to improve its value for a security, maintain profitability, and get its position better in the aviation market.

The Boeing Company (BA) was a little stable at 0.478% to $208.41 on Tuesday but the company has seen a loss of -1.52% over the past 5 sessions. Over the year, the Aerospace & Defense giant has suffered a loss of -36.89% while it has lost -2.64% of the value so far this year.