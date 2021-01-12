Stock Market Stunned By Elon Musk On WhatsApp

Although he has just become the world’s richest man, in recent days, Elon Musk, Tesla’s boss, has also made headlines on a very different topic. In order to allow people to use the encrypted message signal instead of WhatsApp (a Facebook subsidiary), whose terms of use will change, Elon Musk has founded a small American company named Signal Advance, which has little relation to the eponymous messaging app!

Last Thursday, the Tesla chief tweeted: “Use Signal,” which sent Wall Street to a Texas company’s stock that has nothing to do with encrypted messaging.

The Signal Advance stock soared tenfold in the session on Monday, reaching $70, before ending at $36.99, up from $7.19 on Friday with an increase of 450 percent.

Signal Advance said that we appreciate that people want to participate in the record growth of Signal, but it’s not about us, adding that it’s a non-profit organization.

Data sharing with Facebook forced on WhatsApp users

At the same moment, Elon Musk’s appeal was also thoroughly utilized by the Signal messaging app, leading the way in India, Germany, France, and Hong Kong.

As a note, in a message to its two billion users, the WhatsApp service, which was acquired by Facebook in 2014, recently announced that “the terms of use and the privacy policy of WhatsApp will be updated” with some “key” improvements.

Users of the app are required to exchange their knowledge with the largest social network in the world and its numerous organizations (Instagram and Messenger). The note also explains that users will have to accept the new conditions before February 8, if they want to continue using WhatsApp.