Facebook’s WhatsApp Facing Decline In New Users, Samsung Expecting More Profits

Signal and Telegram messaging applications are experiencing a sudden rise in demand as the service’s terms of use of their largest competitor, WhatsApp, has been revised, a step that caused a backlash on social media.

On Wednesday, WhatsApp, which uses Signal’s encryption technology, announced new terms, asking users to continue to allow user data, including their phone number and location, to be obtained by the Facebook owner and its affiliates.

The “accept data grab or leave” move on Twitter was criticized by some activists and recommended users turn to applications such as Signal and Telegram.

The success of Signal soared more on Thursday after it was endorsed by Elon Musk, who has one of Twitter’s most-followed accounts, and Jack Dorsey.

According to data analytics company Sensor Tower, more than 100,000 users installed Signal in Apple and Google’s app stores in the last two days, while Telegram had nearly 2.2 million installs.

In the first seven days of 2021, WhatsApp’s latest installs dropped by 11 percent compared with the previous week, but that still amounts to around 10.5 million downloads worldwide, Sensor Tower reported.

Samsung Electronics forecasts a 25 percent rise in net profit for the fourth quarter, reflecting a continued interest in the middle of the pandemic for its technological goods.

In the last three months of 2020, the world’s largest smartphone and memory chip producer today estimated an operating profit of 9 trillion South Korean won ($8.2 billion). It reported 7.16 trillion won the year before. In contrast to 59.88 trillion won a year earlier, Samsung now predicts around 61 trillion won in sales.

The forecasts for Samsung are marginally smaller than the estimates of 9.35 trillion won operating profit and 61.07 trillion won in sales by analysts. The corporation plans to begin expanding service activities for the 5G network, which includes the $6.56 billion contract with Verizon Telecom in the United States announced in the summer.