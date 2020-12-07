Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares plummet in AH trading after the earnings results

The dry bulk shipping firmGlobus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock dropped -11.98% to $9.18 in the after-hours trading following it reported an unaudited combined operating and fiscal results for the quarter and nine-month period ended 30 September 2020.

Company’s currency and bank reserves and bank deposits (including restricted cash) were $31.2 and $4.8 million as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. That was a rise of 550 percent.

The company’s gross liabilities (including total debt) were $42.4 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $45.8 million as of December 31, 2019. That was a 7 percent decline.

The estimated operating costs declined to $4,422 per vessel per day for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2020, compared to $4,943 for the same period in 2019, an 11 percent decline.