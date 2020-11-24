Surge Continue For Roku Stock, As Better Prepared For Black Friday With Limited Offers

Streaming TV solutions provider Roku Inc. (ROKU) has released deals which will be available to customers for a limited period of time including Black Friday. The offers are related to reducing the cost of set-top boxes, which will also include premium subscriptions giving preferential access to its popular streaming services.

The low-cost $17 Roku SE games, which will be published in a limited edition, are one of Roku’s main offerings. The device will be available on the network of Walmart Inc. (WMT) and will be sold before inventory runs out. Roku possibly plans to use such a device to broaden the user base at the cost of consumers who have been stopped by players’ prices before. Likewise, Roku is reducing the price of its famous entry-level Roku Premiere device which will cost around $25 instead of the normal $39.99. In addition, for several weeks, the company will cut prices for its premium set-top boxes, offering better quality sound and pictures.

Another news from Roku is a discounted access to some platforms for new users. For the first two months of service, more than 30 top TV networks, such as Showtime and Starz, will be available for $0.99 when they subscribe to them between 26 and 30 November.

Thus for “Black Friday” – a day of high market operation, Roku is well prepared. The company’s products may become especially popular this year because, despite the excitement associated with vaccinations, the pandemic continues. People spend a larger part of time at home, where one of the few available entertainment options is streaming services. Roku has been issued many positive recommendations by Wall Street analysts for October-November 2020. The target price for the stock has been raised in a range of $227-$255.

But the stock has already surpassed those targets as at close of November 23 trading, shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU) were worth $276.58, up more than 106% since the beginning of the year.