Elon Musk Accuses Xpeng Inc (XPEV)’s Engineer of Stealing Apple’s Code

The Chinese automaker Xpeng is facing a lawsuit for possibly stealing the source code of the plaintiffs.

Tesla’s owner Elon Musk is one of the most active persons on Twitter. In a recent debate on the social network, Musk claimed the Chinese automaker Xpeng had stolen Apple’s source code.

Earlier in July 2019, Tesla’s former engineer Guangzhi Cao was caught transferring Tesla’s Autopilot source code to his iCloud account. Cao admitted his fault, and for this act, the leading automaker sued Cao for giving the secret code to Xpeng.

Xpeng also popular as Chinese Tesla is once again under highlights for copying Apple’s source code. The ex-Apple employee, Xiaolang Zhang was arrested by the U.S. authorities at San Jose International Airport at the weekend. Zhang was caught while he was boarding away to China.

Zhang is accused of stealing proprietary information about the self-driving car project of the iPhone maker. During the investigation by the U.S. authorities at the Airport, Zhang said that he was working for the Chinese automaker.

When a user named @spacetouristuk asked:

“Are you saying that actually have a copy of your old source?”

Musk replied along with the link of Washingtonpost.com, he said:

“Yeah. They stole Apple’s code too.”

Zhang became part of Apple in Dec. 2015. The arrest was made as Apple claimed that the ex-employee downloaded filed that included technical reports and engineering schematics. The arrest was made right at the moment when Zhang was about to leave to work for Xpeng Motors.

What’s XPeng Response?

The Chinese automaker responded as soon as they got the update. XPeng stated that there is no such information shared with the company. According to Reuters, the Chinese EV firm was informed regarding this case last month.

He Xiaopeng, the co-founder of the electric vehicle company, was the target of Elon Musk. Tesla’s owner clearing its point highlighted:

“They have an old version of our software & don’t have our NN inference computer.”

He further said:

“To be clear, this was just an XPeng problem. Other companies in China have not done this.”

Recently, XPeng announced its latest P7 Wing which uses LiDar sensors. Musk highlighted that LiDar sensors are used by SpaceX and are too costly for use in Tesla cars.

In a WeChat post on Friday, XPeng’s Chairman, He Xiaopeng said that the lawsuit is questionable. The accusations came 8-months after all this happened. To clear, the Chinese firm mentioned that Apple did not accuse XPeng of any wrongdoing.