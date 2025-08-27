YSXT: A Tale of Ups & Downs – -17.57% loss in 6 Months, -33.15% in 30 Days

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view.

Ysx Tech Co.Ltd’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

52-week price history of YSXT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Ysx Tech Co.Ltd’s current trading price is -75.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.24%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.68 and $9.96. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.39 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.19M and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.47, with a change in price of -0.41. Similarly, Ysx Tech Co.Ltd recorded 276,993 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.39%.

YSXT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YSXT stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

YSXT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Ysx Tech Co.Ltd over the last 50 days is presently at 17.39%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 37.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 36.79% and 32.68%, respectively.