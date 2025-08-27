Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Ysx Tech Co.Ltd’s current trading price is -75.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.24%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.68 and $9.96. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Industrials reached around 0.73 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.39 million over the last three months.

Ysx Tech Co.Ltd’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Ysx Tech Co.Ltd (YSXT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -59.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.19M and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.47, with a change in price of -0.41. Similarly, Ysx Tech Co.Ltd recorded 276,993 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.39%.

How YSXT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for YSXT stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

YSXT Stock Stochastic Average

Ysx Tech Co.Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 17.39%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 37.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 36.79% and 32.68%, respectively.

YSXT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag.