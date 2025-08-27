WEST’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2025

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -31.45% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -1.50%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WEST has leaped by -17.18%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.02%.

The stock of Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) is currently priced at $5.93. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $13.0 after opening at $5.93. The day’s lowest price was $10.0 before the stock closed at $6.32.

In terms of market performance, Westrock Coffee Company had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.70 on 08/28/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.28 on 10/07/24.

52-week price history of WEST Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Westrock Coffee Company’s current trading price is -38.87% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.31%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $5.28 and $9.70. The trading volume for the Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares reached about 0.64 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.37 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Westrock Coffee Company (WEST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 561.62M and boasts a workforce of 1408 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.47, with a change in price of -1.08. Similarly, Westrock Coffee Company recorded 351,845 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.41%.

WEST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WEST stands at 2.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.67.

WEST Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Westrock Coffee Company over the last 50 days is 12.53%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 1.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 14.47% and 14.85%, respectively.