Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Western Copper & Gold Corp’s current trading price is 0.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 57.76%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.90 and $1.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.84 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.37 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN) has a stock price of $1.42. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.0 after an opening price of $1.42. The day’s lowest price was $2.6, and it closed at $1.32.

Western Copper & Gold Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.42 on 08/26/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.90 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Western Copper & Gold Corp (WRN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 288.63M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

Western Copper & Gold Corp: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Western Copper & Gold Corp as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2105, with a change in price of +0.3200. Similarly, Western Copper & Gold Corp recorded 426,683 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.09%.

WRN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Western Copper & Gold Corp over the last 50 days is 92.63%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.66% and 69.03%, respectively.

WRN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 27.93%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.96%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WRN has fallen by 9.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.52%.