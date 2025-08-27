WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. WeRide Inc. ADR’s current trading price is -78.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 56.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $6.03 and $44.00. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.29 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 9.54 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) is currently priced at $9.43. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $21.04 after opening at $9.38. The day’s lowest price was $12.04 before the stock closed at $9.76.

WeRide Inc. ADR experienced a rather shaky stock market performance.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.51B and boasts a workforce of 3093 employees.

WeRide Inc. ADR: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating WeRide Inc. ADR as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.88, with a change in price of -3.46. Similarly, WeRide Inc. ADR recorded 11,288,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -26.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WRD stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

WRD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, WeRide Inc. ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 51.28%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 56.35%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 65.11% and 54.77% respectively.

WRD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective.